‘You’ll do nuttin’ – TD in Twitter spat with Conor McGregor

Outspoken MMA fighter Conor McGregor engaged in a bizarre online sparring match with Dublin TD Neale Richmond on social media last night.

The controversial fighter from Crumlin took to Twitter to vent his views on Covid-19 vaccines and his belief that Ireland should leave the EU.

He also posted a photo of the Fine Gael spokesman on European Affairs cheering at a football match at the Aviva stadium, implying that the politician was under the influence of ecstasy.

“Were you on E in the Aviva last week?” McGregor posted on his Twitter account @TheNotoriousMMA.

“Happy, sweaty sap. Mandate vaccine is coming per EU. But which one even? 1st? 2nd? Boost? Omicron? And the message to be delivered by the same people will just do as they are told.”

But Mr Richmond shot back with a barb of his own, tweeting: “ Here champ. It’s Neale. But when you’ve picked up that missing e that was right in front of you, you’ll see that EU membership has been good for Ireland & the vaccines have ensured lots of Irish people haven’t died when you were off on some yacht in the Med.”

But his coup de grace was throwing back McGregor’s famous taunt “you’ll do nuttin” which McGregor said to his opponent Nate Diaz during the now infamous press conference ahead of the UFC 202 bout in Las Vegas in August 2016 that descended into a water bottle fight between the pair.

Diaz, clearly angered by McGregor showing up half an hour late for the press conference, walked off the stage uttering expletives to McGregor, who in turn responded:

“Shut your f**kin’ mouth, you’ll do nothing! You’ll do f**kin’ nothing! Not one of you will do nothing!”