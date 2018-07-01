'You'll always be ringside with us in our hearts and minds' - Pete Taylor's gym pays tribute to gun attack victim Bobby Messett
Pete Taylor's gym has paid tribute to innocent gun attack victim Bobby Messett, saying he'll "always be ringside in our minds and hearts."
Taylor, father of Olympic gold medallist Katie, was wounded in the arm and chest during the early-morning incident at Bray Boxing Club on June 5,
His friend Bobby Messett (50) was killed by the lone gunman, a third man, Ian Britton, was shot in the legs.
Last night as lightweight boxer Gary Cully - who trains at Taylor Made Boxing Gym - paid tribute to grandfather Messett as he won his fight against Reynaldo Cajina at Belfast's SSE arena.
He donned a pair of navy and gold shorts, which had the name Bobby stitched on the side.
Taylor Made Gym shared a photo of the Cully on their Instagram account, writing: "Massive heart and respect for Bobby Messett by Gary Cully.
"Tonight's win was for you our forever friend, you'll always be ringside with us in our hearts and minds."
Cully also took to the social media site to speak about how much Messett meant to him.
He said: "Last night's victory was dedicated to a gentleman, Bobby Messett, whose life tragically came to an end in an incident last month.
"I didn't know Bobby a long time but from the time I turned professional and relocated to Bray, Bobby showed great interest in my career and since then never missed one of my fights.
"I know he was with us last night and didn't miss me go 5-0."
Mr Messett, a father-of-three, had gone to the gym for an early morning workout and it is understood that he opened the door to the killer.
Mr Taylor, who is not connected in any way to crime, has said that he was devastated by what happened.
“I cannot believe what has happened,” he said.
“Words will never explain my excruciating anguish and devastation at the horrific, senseless attack at Bray Boxing Club.
“Bobby was my close friend, training partner and sparring mate. I am utterly heartbroken that he is gone.”
Gardai have said they were still investigating the shooting and had made no arrests.
They previously said there was “no known motive” for the shooting in which a masked gunman started firing indiscriminately shortly before 7am on June 5.
Around 20 people were in the gym at the time.
