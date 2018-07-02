'You'll always be ringside' - Bray gym's tribute to gun victim
Pete Taylor's gym has paid tribute to innocent gun attack victim Bobby Messett, saying he will "always be ringside in our minds and hearts".
Mr Taylor, father of Olympic gold medallist Katie, was wounded during the early-morning shooting at Bray Boxing Club on June 5.
His friend Mr Messett (50) was killed by the lone gunman.
Last night lightweight boxer Gary Cully, who trains at Taylor Made Boxing Gym, paid tribute to Mr Messett as he won his fight against Reynaldo Cajina at Belfast's SSE Arena.
He wore a pair of shorts that had the name 'Bobby' stitched on the side.
The gym shared a photo of Cully on its Instagram account, writing: "Massive heart and respect for Bobby Messett by Gary Cully. "Tonight's win was for you our forever friend, you'll always be ringside with us in our hearts and minds."
Irish Independent
