‘You’d want to be really tough on this’ - Enda Kenny says suspension of Dessie Farrell is of no ‘great impact’

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny believes the suspension of Dessie Farrell will not have "any great impact".

The Dublin manager received a 12-week suspension on Thursday from the Dublin GAA County Board after a group of Dublin footballers were caught training in breach of Level 5 Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Kenny said he believed the story broken by The Irish Independent earlier this week was “an April Fool’s joke” while speaking on the Late Late Show.

“I thought it was an April Fool’s Joke with it coming out on April Fool’s Day, but the thing is, there wasn’t an excuse for this. These are superlative players of one of the greatest teams ever. Five, six, seven or eight All-Irelands or whatever and young people should be able to look up to [them]”.

Mr Kenny pointed out that the training session took place just the day after the GAA issued a reminder to county boards that any contravention of current restrictions would put the plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.

Inter-county GAA is due to resume on April 19.

“Somebody made that decision; someone said turn up on the pitch at 7am, we’re going to go training. That’s 12 hours after the GAA issued their ultimatum.

“So, you’d want to be really tough about this - and I know Dessie, we did great work together when he was in the GPA - but you have to set standards here.

“Giving a suspension for eight or ten weeks when there’s no match is not really of any great impact,” Mr Kenny said.

The GAA issued a statement on Thursday expressing its “frustration and extreme disappointment” at the situation and said it will “pursue the allegations” at the earliest opportunity and will invoke “any necessary disciplinary processes” as appropriate.

Separately, Mr Kenny also ruled himself out of ever running for President of Ireland, when asked about the prospect.

“I’m very clear on that. I used to enjoy visiting President McAleese and President Higgins in Áras an Úachtarán because you had to go there and give them an update on events in the house.

“After my years in politics, there is always a life upfront and I always look forward onto the next horizon and it is not at Áras an Úachtarán. I’m absolutely clear on that,” Mr Kenny said.

