'You will not silence us' - newspapers unite to face down threats

Support: The North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and First Minister Arlene Foster signed the initiative. Photo: Aine McMahon/PA Wire

The publishers of three newspapers have joined together with the National Union of Journalists to stand up for reporters and press freedom in Northern Ireland.

The joint initiative aims to highlight and challenge the increasing number of threats of violence against the media.

Earlier this month, it emerged loyalist paramilitaries had issued threats against journalists at the 'Sunday Life' and 'Sunday World' newspapers.

Under the banner 'Stand Up For Journalism', the public statement asserts the right of journalists to work without intimidation or harassment.

The initiative has secured local and global endorsement, involving many prominent individuals and organisations.

The statement is carried today in the 'Belfast Telegraph', 'Irish News' and 'News Letter' and has been endorsed by political, trade union, industry, community and religious leaders.

Signatories include the North's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minster Michelle O'Neill.

The campaign has also been supported by Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher of Independent News and Media.

Seamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said: "In the past, the trade union movement took to the streets in protest against the threats to workers. In the difficult circumstances in which we find ourselves today, we rely on newspapers to highlight the threats to journalists.

"By working with the publishers and our members affected, we have been able to secure the support of a cross-section of society in Northern Ireland."

Martin Breen, 'Sunday Life' Editor, said: "Enough is enough. Some 26 years after the ceasefires, terrorist organisations from both the loyalist and republican side are continuing to threaten journalists on an ongoing basis because we have been exposing their dirty deeds and criminal empires.

"We all have to stand up against these vile threats as their sole aim is to silence investigative journalism and curtail the public's right to know about those gangsters operating in their communities across Northern Ireland.

"We hold everyone to account and will continue to expose criminality and all wrongdoing, no matter where it originates."

Brian Farrell, Editor of the 'Sunday World', said: "The recent threats issued to our journalists only serve to highlight the risk and importance of exposing the criminal menace that plagues our society.

"We will not be silenced nor intimidated and will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice."

Noel Doran, 'Irish News' Editor, said: "The increase in the number of serious threats against Belfast-based journalists is a deeply alarming development, so the significant level of support behind today's initiative is heartening."

He added that the campaign "sends out a strong message that attempts at intimidation will have no effect on our coverage".

