‘You weren’t allowed to sleep’ – so-called ‘Hooded Men’ recount Northern Ireland internment experiences

Joe Clarke remembers the look of horror on the prison officer’s face when he arrived in Crumlin Road Gaol.

He saw the battered, bruised and traumatised teenager before him and asked where he’d been.

“I told him I didn’t know because I’d been hooded. He said, ‘Son, don’t worry. You’re with men now. Nothing more will happen to you.’ It was the first kind words spoken to me in nine days. I found it very moving. He was from the Protestant community,” Clarke recalls.

On August 9, 1971, the 19-year-old motor mechanic from the Falls Road had been dragged from his bed by paratroopers at 4.30am.

He was put in an empty lorry, told to remove his shoes and handcuffed.

He was held with dozens of others from Belfast in Girdwood Barracks. Interrogated, beaten and kicked in the genitals over the next two days, his was the routine experience of those arrested that morning.

Then, it changed. Clarke and three other young Belfast men were separated from the rest of the internees.

They were handcuffed together, hooded, put in a helicopter and flown to a specially constructed torture centre in Ballykelly army base, although they didn’t know where they were at the time.

“On the journey, I was asked if I’d seen pictures of US soldiers pushing Vietnamese prisoners out of a helicopter. Then I was pushed out the door,” he says.

“I thought it was mid-air, but we were just a few feet off the ground.”

It was only the start. In Ballykelly, the men were clad in over-sized boiler suits. For the next week, they were made to stand spread-eagled against a wall continually; deprived of sleep, food and water; and subjected to white noise in what was called ‘the music room’.

Fourteen internees were singled out as human guinea pigs in August 1971 — their numbers stamped on their hands. Clarke was never referred to by his name, he was just “number seven”. Not allowed to use a toilet, they were forced to urinate and defecate in their boiler suits.

“I felt I was going to suffocate under the thick hood,” Clarke says. “My hands grew numb from standing in the search position. Every time you moved a limb, or fell down through pain or exhaustion, you were beaten until you got up again.

“You weren’t allowed to sleep. The only rest was when you lost consciousness. There were no meals. They pulled the hood up to your nose to feed you dry bread and water. I lost 16lbs in a week.

“I believed we would be murdered. I thought ‘they’ll never let us out alive to tell the world what they did’.”

Towards the end, Clarke began hallucinating. Labour politician Jim Callaghan had visited the Falls in 1969 when Home Secretary. “For some reason, I thought I was his bodyguard,” he recalls.

After a week, the men were flown to Crumlin Road Gaol. Clarke was later moved to Long Kesh where he was held without charge for three years.

Northern Ireland Prime Minister Brian Faulkner had convinced London to introduce internment to defeat the IRA. But the former head of the civil service, Sir Kenneth Bloomfield, saw it as a disastrous decision.

“Far from stopping the violence, it immediately produced a ferocious orgy of destruction, a reaction from republican communities of sheer rage,” he wrote.

Clarke agrees: “It led to a wave of fresh recruits for the IRA. Young men and women saw others being interned without charge and thought ‘We might as well join the IRA because we could end up in Long Kesh anyway’.

“It was a huge boost to the republican movement on so many fronts. People who previously had no time for the IRA suddenly offered their homes as safe houses.”

Clarke still has flashbacks of what happened in Ballykelly. Eight years ago, he won £10m in the Euromillions lottery. He reckons those who detained him “must have been sick as parrots” at his luck.

In Ardoyne on August 9, Francie McGuigan was woken by a soldier poking the butt of his rifle into his stomach.

The 23-year-old joiner was the only member of his family arrested that morning, but his father and four brothers were later also interned.

Like Clarke, McGuigan was selected to be a human guinea pig in Ballykelly. He remembers how the constant white noise, like a high-pitched hissing, drove him to the brink of madness.

“It seemed to get louder and louder. It invaded your entire body — got into ever nerve and sinew. It took over my mind. I couldn’t think,” he says.

“They asked me to spell my name, and I forgot how to. They found that hilarious, so they asked me to count to 10 to test my sanity. I refused because I didn’t think I could.

“The only time they removed the hood was during interrogation. They shone bright lights in my eyes, and I was met with a barrage of questions, accusations and threats.

“What was inflicted on us was a war crime. When I was eventually released, there was no skin for three inches on my wrists from the manacles, nor on the insteps of my feet from being dragged along corridors semi or unconscious.”

Further torment came when his captors lied and told McGuigan that a bomb had gone off in Jamaica Street, where his family lived, with up to 70 people dead.

“These weren’t rogue police and soldiers who lost the run of themselves,” he says. “They’d been trained to do what they did, it was systematic.”

McGuigan has been in counselling for decades.

He recalls “hiding away in the attic” from his family as he struggled to deal with the flashbacks.

He believes the government scored a massive own goal with interment: “The British united the nationalist population against them. People saw the huge injustice of detention without trial.

“It wasn’t about one family or one house. The entire street came out when someone was lifted, and the street behind that.

“That anger at the collective wrong inflicted on the community has been passed down generations — to children and now grandchildren.”

Betty Shivers was feeding her eight-week-old baby son when the Army arrived to arrest her husband Pat at their Toomebridge home at 4.55am.

From Tipperary, she had met him when they both worked in London.

They had six children. Betty didn’t know what was happening until she later heard on the radio that internment had been introduced.

She frantically rang every official body whose number she could find, but nobody would tell her where her husband was.

Shivers (40) was involved with the civil rights’ movement and the credit union, but had nothing to do with the IRA.

“He had actually talked local youths out of attacking the police station,” Betty says. “He didn’t believe violence was the way forward.”

Soon after the hood was first placed over his head, Shivers complained of shortness of breath.

He struggled to hold the search position against the wall for any length of time. The soldiers said they were beating his hands to return circulation to them.

Due to either hallucinogenic drugs that it’s suspected some of the men were given — or through the effects of the hood, white noise, and food and water deprivation — Shivers started to believe that Ian Paisley had seized power and he was about to be executed.

He began pulling out his own fingernails while his interrogators watched and didn’t intervene. He thought he saw his son Finbar who had passed away at four months.

“I’m at the end of my tether,” he told his captors before collapsing mid-way through his detention.

He was wrapped in blankets and given hot liquids to drink to revive him, and then put against the wall again.

Sometimes, he was brought into a cell with a mattress and told he could rest. As soon as he lay down, he was dragged up again.

After a week, he was brought to Crumlin Road Gaol. Another prisoner told him that his wife had been searching for him everywhere. He didn’t even know he was married.

His cell-mate later recalled how at night he’d wake to find Shivers standing in the search position against the wall.

“On my first visit to see Pat in prison, I couldn’t believe what he was telling me. It just got worse and worse,” Betty says.

“I could see the warder standing there flinching.

“He knew Pat was speaking the truth.

“I felt when I went up to the jail that they were almost apologetic, that they recognised we were decent, honest people.”

Shivers was never transferred to Long Kesh. Weeks after his arrival in Crumlin Road, he was released.

“Pat came home a wreck, not the man I’d known before,” Betty says.

“He couldn’t tolerate the sound of the hoover.

“He’d shout out at night in his sleep. Then, he’d wake up thinking they were coming to torture him again.

“His mental torment was so bad that I felt it would have been easier for him had the soldiers killed him.

“That might sound harsh, but an animal would have been put down if it was in the pain Pat was in.”

Fifty years on, Betty says the suffering of the hooded men remains a stain on the UK Government.

“Nobody has ever apologised for what was done to Pat and the others.

“I’m not asking for a lot — a letter through the door saying they were sorry, and they were wrong, is all I want.”