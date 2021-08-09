| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You weren’t allowed to sleep’ – so-called ‘Hooded Men’ recount Northern Ireland internment experiences

It’s 50 years since internment was introduced in Northern Ireland and some of the ‘Hooded Men’ recount their traumatic experience

Troubled past: Soldiers taking a man away for questioning during a riot in 1974. Credit: Belfast Telegraph Expand

Close

Troubled past: Soldiers taking a man away for questioning during a riot in 1974. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

Troubled past: Soldiers taking a man away for questioning during a riot in 1974. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

Troubled past: Soldiers taking a man away for questioning during a riot in 1974. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

Suzanne Breen

Joe Clarke remembers the look of horror on the prison officer’s face when he arrived in Crumlin Road Gaol.

He saw the battered, bruised and traumatised teenager before him and asked where he’d been.

“I told him I didn’t know because I’d been hooded. He said, ‘Son, don’t worry. You’re with men now. Nothing more will happen to you.’ It was the first kind words spoken to me in nine days. I found it very moving. He was from the Protestant community,” Clarke recalls.

Most Watched

Privacy