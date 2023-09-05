‘You were right, I was wrong’: author John Boyne apologises to Graham Linehan on trans views

Author John Boyne has apologised to Graham Linehan for criticising his stance on trans issues, saying: “You were right, I was wrong.”

Irish writer Boyne, author of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, wrote a 2019 children’s story about a trans teenager, My Brother’s Name is Jessica.

At the time, he wrote a column for The Irish Times in which he criticised the Father Ted creator’s gender-critical views, saying: “At best, he seems like one of his own creations, roaring ‘down with this sort of thing’ to anyone who’ll listen, while at worst he comes across as someone masking intolerance by promoting himself as a champion of women.”

But Boyne, who is gay, has now issued a public apology on social media, saying he has reflected on the issue.

He wrote: “Graham Linehan – who is without question one of our best screenwriters – has sacrificed enormous amounts in his support of women, children, gay men, and lesbians. He’s experienced trauma in his personal life, been vilified for his views online, in newspapers, and on television. He is currently unable to work in the industry he loves.”

He said that there was “no legal reason” for him to post the message, adding: “In fact, Graham will be as surprised by its appearance as anyone – but I’ve given a lot of thought to this and realised that all I did in that piece five years ago was add to the pile-on of a decent man in a vulnerable place, when I could have used my platform to defend and support him.

“Graham, without equivocation, without excuses, and without evasion: you were right, I was wrong, and I apologise.”

Dublin-born, British-based Linehan thanked him for the apology, saying it was “very decent”. The writer of Father Ted, Black Books and The IT Crowd no longer works in television and devotes his time on social media to speaking out against trans activists.

He recently appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe – on the street outside the Scottish parliament, after two comedy venues refused to host him – and said: “I think trans rights activists are the most evil people in the world.”

He claimed that the attention of trans activists had led to the breakup of his marriage and said: “Comedy is my first love, it’s the thing I love to do, but I have not been allowed to do that for five years.”

Boyne said his change of heart had been prompted by the row over comments made by Irish singer Roisin Murphy.

Murphy wrote on her personal Facebook account that “mixed-up kids” needed to be protected and not prescribed puberty blockers.

The comments prompted a storm of criticism, and Murphy issued a statement in which she said: “I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.”

Boyne has also dealt with personal criticism in recent years. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is a best-seller and widely read in secondary schools, but has been labelled as inaccurate by The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and the Centre for Holocaust Studies.

The author previously said: “I don’t mean this to sound arrogant or narcissistic, but the thing that does baffle me is that organisations who are dedicated to keeping the stories of the Holocaust alive would be negative towards a book that has been incredibly successful at doing that. I’m not quite sure what the reasoning is behind that.”