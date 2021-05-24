The two sons of the late campaigner Christine Buckley will feature in a new RTÉ programme exploring racism called The Talk.

Airing on May 25, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in the US, it sees four Irish duos sitting down with a loved one to talk about the social issues that are affecting them.

The programme, which goes live on the RTÉ Player from tomorrow, sees each duo being given a series of questions to ask each other, including that infamous one of ‘Where are you really from?’

Among the participants are brothers Darragh and Conor Buckley, who used to co-manage celebrity haunt Krystle on Harcourt Street, and the pair spoke about what is was like growing up in Ireland in the 1980’s.

The father is journalist Donal Buckley and their mother Christine had campaigned tirelessly for the survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland before her death in March 2014.

She was born to a white, Irish mother and a visiting Nigerian student and was given up for fostering when she was just three weeks old before being sent to Goldenbridge orphanage.

Conor and Darragh said that growing up, there weren’t a lot of mixed-race children around them. While in school and out socialising, they were called derogatory terms like “gollyw*g” and “the N word.”

The pair agreed that it used to be easier if their father picked them up from school instead of their mum as it drew less attention.

“If Dad picked you up, he looked white, he looked like everybody else, you wouldn’t have to be paranoid about it. If Mum picked you up, you would be paranoid about it. The kids are sniggering, and they might think of a new name tomorrow,” said Darragh.

He said that they “didn’t want to feel that exposed, you wanted to fit it.”

Conor was sporty as a youngster and recalled being called the ‘N word’ during a football match and looking back on it now, he wonders why the referee didn’t intervene.

The arrival of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air onto the mainstream TV schedule in 1990 helped to “put black people in a better light.” Darragh said that for the first time, he was proud to have curly afro hair whereas previously, he contemplated “doing a Michael Jackson job and dyeing my skin.”

He said that along with Fresh Prince, shows like Living Colour and comedies starring Eddie Murphy changed his life because the American influence was filtering into Irish homes.

Also featured in The Talk are friends Angel Arutura, an activist and writer, and podcaster Maria Diouf, who met during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and both live in Northern Ireland.

Other participants include best friends, singer/songwriter Tomike J and rapper Mai Salif alongside journalist Ola Majekodunmi and social pyschologist Mamobo Ogoro. Viewers will see them meeting for the first time in person, having met online after following each other on social media.

The Talk will continue with three more episodes in 2021 looking at other topics including the issue of consent, people’s body image and poverty.