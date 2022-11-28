| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You taught us so much, we’ll never see the likes again’ – tributes paid to Vicky Phelan in emotional farewell

Members of the public at a memorial service for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Vicky Phelan's father John Kelly at the memorial service. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Vicky's sister Lyndsey Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Cervical cancer campaigner Lorraine Walsh (left) hugs a mourner. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
Vicky Phelan's husband Jim Phelan at a memorial service for Cervical Cancer campaigner Vicki Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin. Picture: Arthur Expand

Close

Members of the public at a memorial service for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Arthur Carron

Members of the public at a memorial service for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Arthur Carron

Vicky Phelan's father John Kelly at the memorial service. Photo: Arthur Carron

Vicky Phelan's father John Kelly at the memorial service. Photo: Arthur Carron

Vicky's sister Lyndsey Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron

Vicky's sister Lyndsey Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron

Cervical cancer campaigner Lorraine Walsh (left) hugs a mourner. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Cervical cancer campaigner Lorraine Walsh (left) hugs a mourner. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Vicky Phelan's husband Jim Phelan at a memorial service for Cervical Cancer campaigner Vicki Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin. Picture: Arthur

Vicky Phelan's husband Jim Phelan at a memorial service for Cervical Cancer campaigner Vicki Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin. Picture: Arthur

/

Members of the public at a memorial service for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Arthur Carron

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

In life, she was the warrior with a rallying cry that sent the authorities scrambling to attention, devoting the last of her energy into the battle to make life better for the women coming after her.

It only seemed right, that, in death, an army of some 40 female volunteers had automatically assembled to give her the best send-off that they could possibly muster, with the warmth of their hospitality in the GAA hall afterwards, with vats of tea and an array of cakes and buns.

Related topics

More On Vicky Phelan

Most Watched

Privacy