‘You taught us so much, we’ll never see the likes again’ – tributes paid to Vicky Phelan in emotional farewell

In life, she was the warrior with a rallying cry that sent the authorities scrambling to attention, devoting the last of her energy into the battle to make life better for the women coming after her.

It only seemed right, that, in death, an army of some 40 female volunteers had automatically assembled to give her the best send-off that they could possibly muster, with the warmth of their hospitality in the GAA hall afterwards, with vats of tea and an array of cakes and buns.

Vicky Phelan might have been a national icon but the Vicky Kelly they had grown up with was their own beloved ‘Rose of Mooncoin’.

Her final farewell was a perfect portrait of how she had lived her life. She had requested music, colour, a celebration and fond memories.

The Indo Daily: Vicky Phelan the Limerick Warrior – ‘I don’t want your apologies, I want change'

Read More

She got all this and more. It was a memorial to a chieftain, cherished and much lamented. There were many moments yesterday when a lump formed in the throat of those who had gathered for this public celebration for the 48-year-old CervicalCheck campaigner, in the picturesque stone church in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny in whose marble font, Vicky had been baptised.

Expand Close Vicky Phelan's father John Kelly at the memorial service. Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky Phelan's father John Kelly at the memorial service. Photo: Arthur Carron

It came as observers noted the quiet dignity of Vicky’s husband Jim Phelan and their two children Amelia (17) and Darragh (11), and of Vicky’s parents, John and Gabby Kelly, and hearing the love of her friends and family who spoke of what she had meant to them.

Or when her brother, Jonnie welled up, as he told the congregation that their brother Robbie was watching the live-stream from his home in New Zealand.

Or, when Vicky’s favourite Mount Sion choir stood with touching respect on the altar to sing for her, as they had promised to do.

They were not the only ones she had signed up in advance for this event. Vicky had asked her favourite band, the Stunning, to perform. Similarly, she had made Niall Breslin, aka Bressie, promise to play a song she had heard him play once in a pub in Kilkee.

All were there to honour the woman they had respected and had come to love as a friend.

From mid-morning, people were gathering in Mooncoin, where a near-military operation had been set up to take command of incoming traffic, with parking plans and even a park and ride facility in place.

At least 500 people had gathered – amongst them, Vicky’s fellow 221+ campaigners, Lorraine Walsh, John Wall and Stephen Teap and his young sons, Noah and Oscar.

Expand Close Vicky's sister Lyndsey Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky's sister Lyndsey Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron

Vicky’s solicitor and friend Cian O’Carroll; Charlie Bird and his wife Claire; Vicky’s good friend, the Irish Independent writer and Listowel publican, Billy Keane were also present, along with Alan Kelly of the Labour Party, who had shared her love of music.

Stephen, Billy and Alan were all in agreement, afterwards, that the memorial had been absolutely perfect and that Vicky, herself, would have enjoyed every minute of it.

Thousands more watched the livestream of the service online.

Inside, the church glowed like a jewellery box of precious stones – a warm haven against a bleak winters’ day, with its stained glass windows illuminated by a multitude of flickering candles.

And with this memorial taking place on the first day of Advent, the altar was decorated in swags of purple – one of Vicky’s favourite colours.

More than anything, there was a tangible warmth of heart and of spirit amongst those who had come to join in this celebration.

Her young nieces and nephews, together with her own children, brought gifts to the altar symbolising her life. There were the GAA jerseys and rugby shirts for her love of sport, a vinyl album of Amy Winehouse for her love of music, sand from Doonbeg beach for the peace she felt there and a photograph with her husband and children because ‘family was the most important thing’ for Vicky.

Most moving of all, perhaps, was the academic mortar hat and gavel brought to the altar by Darragh representing her relentless drive to obtain justice, while Amelia carried a picture of their cat, Luna, described as an “integral member of the family”.

All three 221+ campaigners spoke of Vicky, with a touching poem written by John Wall for his dear friend, while Lorraine Walsh said Vicky had ensured a better future for the women of Ireland and their daughters.

Expand Close Cervical cancer campaigner Lorraine Walsh (left) hugs a mourner. Photo: Niall Carson/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cervical cancer campaigner Lorraine Walsh (left) hugs a mourner. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

“You were a real and honest person that opened up conversations about women’s health. People felt they knew you and respected you. You taught us so much about strength in adversity.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís – we’ll never see the likes of her again,” Lorraine said.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer at the age of just 35, said that this was the second time in his life that he had to stand up in front of a crowd and talk about an “amazing woman” who had left the world prematurely.

He thanked Vicky for her courage, sense of humour and for her unwavering friendship.

Her friend David Brennan described her emotionally as “the most inspirational person we have ever known. We will remember everything Vicky has done for the women of Ireland.”

While Vicky’s brother, Jonnie told the memorial celebration that, growing up, he had always looked up to his intelligent and funny older sister – while making everybody laugh with his memory of her early devotion to the 80s band, Bros.

He recalled his sister’s steely resolve when it came to her studies, saying that if someone had called in and asked her to go for a walk, she would not drag herself away from her books, saying: “I still have 15 minutes left.”

“There was Vicky’s determination. Her drive to succeed. Her desire to become something more. Every minute mattered then. And just like in the last few years she made every minute matter.

“Time was something Vicky got every single drop out of,” he said.

And while others have described her as ‘the best President we never had,’ Jonnie said he believes his sister could have done “much more than that” if given more time and that “the sky is the limit as to what she could have achieved”.

Then, her younger sister Lyndsey told how they used to laugh at how Vicky would describe them as “chalk and cheese”.

Vicky was “always looking for answers” and “wasn’t afraid of anyone”.

“That is what I loved about her,” she said, describing her sister as “a fearless warrior” who had touched “countless thousands of lives.

In the GAA hall afterwards, before the famous portrait he had painted of Vicky, artist Vincent Devine told how the campaigner had “changed his life deeply”.

“While I have breath in my body I’ll keep going with her message,” he said, adding that his own daughter Annalie (11) has also been inspired by her.​