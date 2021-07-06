‘You said you were friends, but friends don’t run away’ mum tells death crash driver

Sean Halloran and Orla O'Malley who died in the collision at Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, in June 2017.

A 22-year-old man whose dangerous driving caused the death of two young passengers in his uninsured vehicle more than four years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from driving for 20 years.

Francis (Frank) Carr from Cappaghduff, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, had pleaded guilty at a previous court sitting to dangerous driving at Churchfield, Tourmakeady, on June 4, 2017 causing the deaths of Orla O’Malley and Sean Halloran.

Francis Carr was injured in the early morning impact but later left for the US.

Today Geraldine Halloran told the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar how she had lost her only son.

Addressing Carr, she said: “I hope when you serve your time you will see the devastation you have caused us.

“You said you were friends (of the deceased) but friends don’t run away.”

Sean’s sister Claire Halloran said: “You were supposed to be their friends but you showed no compassion or remorse.

“Whatever sentence you get will never compare to the life sentence for Sean.”

In her victim impact statement, Dolores O’Malley, mother of Claire, said: “Frank Carr, you have left us in devastating pain.

“They say time will tell but no amount of time will heal our broken hearts.”

Carr has been in custody since he was extradited from the US on foot of a warrant last December and was arrested on his arrival at Dublin Airport.

Orla O’Malley (18), Cross, Co Mayo, a student psychiatric nurse, was a back seat passenger and Sean Halloran (20), Clonbur, Co. Galway, a sheep farmer, were passengers in the Lexus car which Carr owned but was not insured to drive.

Sergeant Margaret O’Connor told prosecuting counsel Patrick Reynolds at today’s sentencing hearing that the trio had been returning from a Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta GAA event in Tourmakeady when the Lexus crashed into a pillar.

Carr, a well known local sportsman, came back from London to participate in the Tourmakeady event.

Reports were given to gardaí of a car being driven erratically between 3.30am and 4am in the Tourmakeady area.

Sgt O’Connor, who attended the scene, said it was clear that Sean, who was slumped in the car, was dead from what she described as “catastrophic injures”.

Orla was rushed to hospital where she was placed on life support life but died later without regaining consciousness. Several of her organs were harvested for patients who needed organ donations.

Sgt O’Connor said Carr initially told gardaí he did not know who had been driving the car.

After his discharge from hospital he was interviewed twice by gardaí and stated he did not remember anything about the collision but accepted he was the driver of the car.

A file was sent to the DPP but while gardaí were awaiting directions Carr left for the UK and subsequently travelled to the US.

After a video was posted on YouTube in August 2018 showing Carr participating in a boxing tournament in Chicago, gardaí secured an extradition warrant from the High Court.

Carr unsuccessfully fought the extradition process and was returned to Ireland in December last.

Addressing the court today, Carr expressed his condolences to both families and the community in Tourmakeady.

He said he “wholeheartedly apologised” for the tragedy which was “100pc my fault”.

He said he thinks of the accident 100 times a day and stayed up at night thinking why God had taken them and not him.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman said Carr had expressed genuine remorse in personal letters for the families which he handed in to the court.

“He acknowledges that by leaving the country he compounded the loss and sense of grief that they (families) felt,” he said.

Mr Bowman added that alcohol was not a feature of Carr’s life either now or at the time of the crash. He was a very well-respected sportsman who was involved in boxing, GAA and rugby.

He read testimonials on Carr’s behalf, including one from the US which hailed his contribution to the Irish community in Chicago.

Mr Bowman said his client had lost control of his vehicle, oversteered and drifted into a pillar.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Rory MacCabe said the incident was a tragedy which had robbed two families and a wide circle of friends of two talented young people.

The judge said Carr had driven while drunk, had initially denied he had been driving and then avoided the legal process by moving away.

The judge said his decision to remain away remains a cause of distress for the families.

“The effects on the families have been truly heartbreaking,” said Judge MacCabe.

He availed of every opportunity open to him to frustrate efforts to bring him back.

Carr was handed an additional four-month prison sentence for driving without insurance at the time of the crash and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

Both of the latter penalties are to run concurrently with the main sentence.