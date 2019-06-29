'You only live once - be the person you are' - Leo Varadkar joins police both sides of the border at Dublin Pride

"It's a real honour to be here at Pride. It's only the third time I've been, my second time as Taoiseach and the first time joined here with the gardai and the PSNI, also defence forces and the public service too. So a really great turnout and a beautiful day in Dublin city so happy Pride everyone," he said.

"It's really important that we say to anyone who is anybody who is thinking of joining our public service, whether it's the civil service, the defence forces or the gardai that we're an inclusive employer and if you're gay or lesbian, or bisexual, transgender we understand that and you'll be welcome.

"It's also a really important message to young people to kids: you only live once - be the person you are."

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said it was very important that members of the gardai were participating in the parade in uniform.

"We are here for a number of very good reasons, one to show that we're a diverse organisation, we want to be an inclusive organisation and being here in uniform is a physical manifestation of that," he said.

Commissioner Drew Harris leading the Garda at Dublin Pride Parade 2019. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

"Secondly we're here to protect people from hate crime and we ask people who are subject to, or victims of, hate crime and hate incidents that they report those incidents. And lastly this is about us demonstrating to all of our staff that we're an inclusive organisation and we want diversity within An Garda Siochana."

But Commissioner Harris said he could understand why some members of the LGBT community were not happy with The Gardai's involvement.

"I can understand, they have a right to protest and that's their entitlement, but we are here for the right reasons and we're here with good intent and we want to illustrate that we in 2019 are here to protect all the people of Ireland, including the gay community," he added.

