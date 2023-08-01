‘You only hear the horror stories’ – five breastfeeding myths debunked by experts

Staff at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin have debunked five of the top myths surrounding breastfeeding, including misconceptions around pain and when women should stop breastfeeding.

Geraldine Gordon, the Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation at the Rotunda, says there could be “20 or 30” myths around breastfeeding that she regularly hears.

“You often end up only hearing all of the horror stories and the dramatic, negative experiences. Women who found breastfeeding a huge success don’t often go around shouting from the rooftops about it, they might just continue on without discussing it,” she told Independent.ie.

Ms Gordon added that many women who may have struggled with breastfeeding can be “very hard on themselves” and feel “guilty” for it not working out.

She encourages all women to seek support from other women who have experienced breastfeeding, whether in their own circles or in the local community in groups like La Leche League.

“We still often get questions around how long a woman should be breastfeeding for,” she said, adding that one of the biggest misconceptions on the issue is that breastfeeding should last only as long as maternity leave does when really, it should continue “for as long as possible”.

Breastfeeding is a skill that mother and baby must learn together, and it can take a little time to perfect

Her key piece of advice to women returning to work is to not leave the preparation until the last minute, as it can be stressful for a baby who is unused to a bottle – or to taking a bottle from someone new – to be put suddenly in that situation.

Breastfeeding should stop when women return to work

Photo: Getty

Experts at the Rotunda advise that there is “no time limit on duration of breastfeeding” and lactation breaks at work allow women time for breastfeeding or pumping so that they do not need to stop breastfeeding before they return to work.

“The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months, then introducing solid food in addition to breastmilk until two years and beyond,” staff said.

“Breastfeeding your baby before you go to work, pumping during work to protect your supply and reconnecting with your baby when your return home with a breastfeed can make that transition back to the workplace a little easier.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 1st

“If purchasing a pump, seek specialist advice to ensure efficiency and comfort.”

The Work Life Balance Act 2023 entitles women to “breastfeeding breaks from what was previously 6 months, to 2 years,” said Ms Gordon.

“A key priority for us at the Rotunda is supporting our staff in their breastfeeding journey. We have a dedicated breastfeeding room equipped with a multi-user electric breast pump, fridge and comfortable seating.”

Breastfeeding is painful

It is another myth to assume that breastfeeding hurts, with staff adding that any pain or discomfort may be due to an underlying issue such as poor attachment at the breast.

“Breastfeeding is a skill that mother and baby must learn together, and it can take a little time to perfect. Linking in with supports can be key to extending your breastfeeding duration.”

Partners don’t bond as much with baby

The third misconception around breastfeeding that experts hope to debunk is the idea that by a woman breastfeeding, their partner has been left out of bonding with their baby.

“There are lots of ways to include partners in caring for their baby that allows them to strengthen their bond and in turn support the mother to successfully breastfeed,” they add.

“Partners can have skin to skin contact, lots of cuddles, change nappies, bath baby, household duties, prepare food and ensure that the mother has an opportunity to rest between breastfeeding her baby. This kind of support from a partner has also been linked with extending the duration of breastfeeding.”

You can’t take medicine

It is another falsehood to assume that a woman who is breastfeeding cannot take medications.

In reality, there are very few medications that cannot be taken safely while breastfeeding, with Rotunda experts advising women to contact the lactation team at their maternity hospital if concerned about any medications while breastfeeding.

Some medicines can be offered as a safer alternative to substitute usual medications.

Your baby will ‘not get enough’

The idea that “your baby will not get enough” is another misconception surrounding breastfeeding that experts are eager to debunk.

“Almost all women are able to produce enough breast milk over time. The size and shape of your breasts or nipples does not matter,” they said.

“The first milk produced is called colostrum this is produced in very small amounts initially, milk comes in from approximately day 3-5 onwards. As the baby removes the milk with each feed the breasts are stimulated to make more milk, and this helps to increase supply to meet baby’s growing needs.”

“Returning to work does not mean the end of your breastfeeding journey,” said Marina Cullen, Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation at the Rotunda Hospital.

“We recommend that women engage with our online resources on the Rotunda hospital website and with community support groups as previously outlined, before birth to help them prepare for breastfeeding and for continued support when returning to work.”