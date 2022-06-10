‘You miss breakfast, bedtime; you feel guilty. There’s a lot of sleepless nights’

Eileen Flynn struggled to focus on the minister in front of her. The young senator was standing in the chamber of the upper house, trying to grill the Government on the issues of the day, but her mind was many miles away.

Back home in Donegal, her toddler had a fever.

“This job can be mentally draining because you are living with those levels of guilt, you are living with demons in your head because you’re leaving your child,” Ms Flynn said.

The Independent senator, who is in her early 30s, is mother to two-year-old Billie and eight-month-old Lacey. She makes the seven- to eight-hour round trip to Leinster House every week, spending at least three nights of the week away from her daughters due to the demands of public life. “That can lead to a lot of sleepless nights,” she said.

When she returns home on Fridays, she says she often “overdoes it” with extra bedtime stories and playground trips to try to make up for the guilt that seizes her about the time she missed.

While Ms Flynn was entitled to six months’ leave after giving birth to Lacey, she only took four before returning to Leinster House earlier this year.

“I felt so guilty, because I’m a public representative, so I felt like I didn’t have a choice only to go back to work. It’s a really fine balance, how the hell do we find it?

“It’s not just me, it’s the same for other women. And I don’t believe for one minute that men in the Oireachtas have the same level of pressure as women. If that makes me sexist, I apologise, I genuinely don’t believe that is the case.”

One of the benefits of getting more women into politics has been having more young mothers in Leinster House.

Their direct experience of juggling early motherhood and politics may start to affect policies, particularly in the area of childcare. Every one of the TDs and senators spoken to for this piece struggled to find a childcare place, and in some cases the struggle has informed support for a public model of childcare among women politicians that sometimes may differ from the strategy of their party.

Ms Flynn, like many other young mothers in Ireland, was one of those who could not find a creche place. Waiting lists in Ardara, Co Donegal, are long and spaces are low.

She was fortunate that her children’s aunt was available to mind her daughters, but she is conscious that lack of availability of childcare is a major issue for women.

“Nobody really knows what the standard is for trying to get your child into a creche.

“I put down Billie’s name when she was born, some put down their children’s names before they’ve even come out of the womb. I couldn’t do that – it would be kind of against the culture of the Traveller community, where we don’t even buy things for the children until they are born,” she said. “The cost is extortionate. I know of people who are paying over €1,000. I believe it should be public.”

Lisa Chambers, the Mayo-based Fianna Fáil senator, has a two-year-old son called Louis. Like Ms Flynn, Ms Chambers said the “biggest challenge” when balancing motherhood and politics was living so far from the Oireachtas.

“You’re missing bedtime, you’re missing breakfast, there’s a couple of days in the week where you don’t get to see your child. That is the sacrifice. But I have a friend who is a nurse and does 12-hour shifts and she doesn’t see her kids either, because she’s gone before they wake up. So it’s not unique to this job,” she said.

Ms Chambers also struggled to find childcare for her son, who eventually ended up on a waiting list for eight months before starting creche earlier this year. Until then, Ms Chambers managed through a mix of family support and “juggling”.

She believes the only reason she has childcare now is because Louis is two, which means the creche is able to offer him a place in a room where fewer staffers are required. The regulations for so-called “baby rooms” means that many rural childcare providers can’t offer any daycare for babies under one, sometimes even under two.

“We’re very lucky to get into it, it’s a really good creche, but the waiting list was very long. That seems to be the case for everyone. I know one person who had emailed between 50 and 60 places,” she said.

Ms Chambers says she understands the Government’s childcare policy, which is designed to try to make the fees charged by creches lower while simultaneously making the amount of financial support directly offered to parents higher. But from her own experience, she’s not sure if that strategy “is the right one for the country”.

“I wonder would we be better off just starting to build a public system? It would probably take us a decade to do it, which exceeds the life of any government, but I would be in favour of a system that effectively treats early-years educators as teachers,” Ms Chambers said.

“And that way, you can actually control what you charge parents.”

Party colleague Catherine Ardagh, mother to two-and-a-half-year-old twins Darragh and Seán, also believes childcare should be public and if there were more women of childbearing age around the cabinet table it would be “the first thing” to be sorted.

“Childcare policy in Ireland is a disaster – we shouldn’t have to pay thousands of euro a month per childcare.

“It’s prohibitive for most people, and the only way we can do it is if we both work full time,” Ms Ardagh said, adding that she understands the subtle pressure the costs put on women to give up their careers altogether. She works as a full-time solicitor as well as a senator, while her partner works full time too.

She didn’t manage to get her children into childcare until they were nearly two years old. Her family is paying just under €2,000 a month in fees but knows they are still incredibly lucky to have a childcare place for the boys at all.

While working in public life creates specific pressures for mothers, Ms Ardagh says the flexibility of the job can be a blessing not afforded to other women who have more traditional roles that clash with the unpredictable demands of small children. “If I had a real job, where I had a boss who was saying you have to be at your desk by nine, I would be fired without a doubt.”

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, has had two babies in the last two-and-a-half years. Mr Ó Laoghaire and his family eventually had to find a private childminder, due to the struggles of trying to get their two youngest into the same creche.

He said there is a severe shortage of baby rooms in Cork. Mr Ó Laoghaire said he was also aware of a number of cases of women adding unpaid leave to their maternity leave, to try to cover for weeks and months when they were being left with no childcare.

“Childcare is a public good, and I’ve long believed it should be a public service. The costs are too high for too many families,” he said.