‘You made your dad very proud,’ heartbroken singer Ronan Keating tells late brother Ciarán’s children at funeral

Ronan Keating’s elderly father Gerry was on his own at the altar, breaking down as he addressed mourners.

The Boyzone singer looked on from the front pew at his brother Ciarán’s funeral, but as their dad began to crumble, he quickly made his way to his side.

Gerry Keating was holding back tears while describing last Saturday, the day Ciarán died in a road accident.

Father-of-three Ciarán, a popular car salesman, was travelling with his wife Annemarie when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Swinford, Co Mayo.

The couple were travelling to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland match.

Gerry Keating told mourners how he and Ciarán had a routine when Ruairí had a game.

“The match would start at 7.45pm, half-time would be around 8.35pm,” he said.

Mr Keating, who lives in Dublin, would wait for the half-time text, the one from Ciarán, updating him on the score. On Saturday, he sat waiting.

“Then at quarter past eight, I got the bad news,” he said. “It was the worst news I have ever got in my life. I’ll be lost without him.”

Mr Keating, who had earlier walked in front of his son’s coffin as it was taken from the funeral home to the church, also spoke of Ciarán’s work with the Marie Keating Foundation, the cancer charity named after his late mother.

“If there was a driver short anywhere, Ciarán would drop everything in Mayo and prepare to drive the unit for the foundation,” he said. “He’d never say no. He never complained about anything.”

Earlier, a grief-stricken Ronan, dressed in a black suit and wearing dark glasses, helped to carry his brother’s coffin into the church.

He was joined by his wife Storm, as well as his three older children, Jack, Missy and Ali, who read prayers of the faithful in tribute to their uncle.

Chief celebrant Fr Mattie Long told mourners the single red rose laid on the coffin was from the bush planted by Ciarán and his wife to mark the birth of their first grandchild.

Annemarie, still recovering from her injuries, was unable to attend and watched the service online.

Ronan made his way to the altar after communion and performed a musical tribute to his brother. He told mourners: “I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will.”

He then paid a tearful tribute to Ciarán and Annemarie’s children, Conall, Ruairí and Aisling, and said they had made their father “very proud”.

The singer told mourners: “Ciarán and Annemarie have done a spectacular job – three incredible human beings. Your strength over the past few days has been incredible and you’ve done your dad very proud.”

He said the ballad This Is Your Song was written after Ciarán and Ronan’s mother died from cancer in 1998.

It includes the lyrics: “You were our friend / walk with you till the end / and one day we’ll all sing along / ’cause this is your song.”

In a eulogy, Ciarán’s son Conall, who previously appeared in RTÉ soap opera Fair City, said “grandparents” became his parents’ proudest title four years ago when they welcomed their first grandchild, Bobbi May.

Of his father, he said: “There are so many things we wanted to do with him. He has been taken from us far too soon. Our lives have been changed for ever and our hearts are broken. The kids deserved to have him around much, much longer and he was looking forward to that.

“We wanted to go to Formula One. I wanted him to show me how to build a deck. Ruairí asked him to be his best man at his wedding because he was his best friend.

“He was a great man and I am honoured to call him my dad. He will be remembered for ever and carried with us for the rest of our lives.”

The altar featured a collage documenting the late Ciarán’s life, including photos with his family and grandchildren, as well as his late mother. Next to it was a floral arrangement forming the word “Papa”.

Among the mourners who gathered to pay their respects were former Boyzone star Keith Duffy and rugby player Shane Byrne, as well as Cork City FC members and representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation.

Symbols representing Ciarán’s life were presented during the mass and included a remote control, symbolising his love for movies, a tankard glass, recalling his fondness for a pint, and a golf club, symbolising his love for the game.

Other symbols included a Torquay United FC jersey, a barbecue spatula to represent his “famous steaks during Covid” and a family photo.