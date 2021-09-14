| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You looked out and couldn’t see anybody around – it was so scary’

Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe outside The Grafton Barber in Dublin's IFSC. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe outside The Grafton Barber in Dublin's IFSC. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe outside The Grafton Barber in Dublin's IFSC. Photo: Gerry Mooney

/

Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Dina Murphy says it was “scary” reopening the doors of her Dublin coffee shop for the first time after lockdown.

The manager of The Roasted Bean on Talbot Street has seen no shortage of colourful characters over the past 18 years.

But when they first welcomed customers after the third lockdown, the north inner-city street was “like a ghost-town”. “Everything was closed. You looked out and you couldn’t see anybody around. It was so scary,” she said.

Most Watched

Privacy