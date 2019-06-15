Philomena Lynott wrote a heartbreaking letter to her late rock star son Phil last year in which she said "my whole life changed when you passed on".

'You know I love you with all my heart' - Philomena Lynott's heartbreaking letter to late rocker son Phil

"It will not be long before I can see you, and give you a big kick in the bum for breaking my heart," she wrote in the letter for a book in aid of Our Lady's Hospice.

Thin Lizzy fans have been mourning the death of Ms Lynott (88) last Wednesday.

She will be reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, tomorrow.

The Dubliner was among the well-known names who contributed a personal letter to lost loved ones.

In her letter to her famous son, she said: "I have started to write to you many times before, but my tears just keep dropping on the page and smudging it. I have so much to tell you, I wish I could phone you. I do miss hearing your voice.

"You know I love you with all my heart. No one will ever know how much you meant to me. I had thought that your death was a waste, and a destruction. I'm only beginning to learn that your life was a gift.

"Then the postman started bringing me letters from all around the world, from fans who were heartbroken at losing you. I have kept all the letters and answered them all by hand.

"They told me how your music inspires them."

She contributed the letter to 'Without You - Living With Loss', compiled by Orlaith Carmody, published by Ballpoint Press last year, with proceeds going to Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services in Harold's Cross and Blackrock.

