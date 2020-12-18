‘You just want normality again’: As restrictions on travel ease, journeys to see family once more get under way

RESTRICTIONS on inter-county travel were lifted today, as people across the country started to make their way home for the winter holidays.

Heuston Station saw many visitors making Christmas journeys to and from Dublin. Dave McLoughlin, along with his wife and child, were arriving from Tipperary to visit family in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

He noted that effects of the pandemic haven't been as bad in his more rural community.

“Living in rural Ireland, our lives haven't changed drastically,” he said. “I imagine this year will be much the same as last year, I have a brother in Offaly – I might just chance it [and visit].”

That's not necessarily the case for those living in the capital city.

"I couldn't imagine living in Dublin or something like that," he said. "If you're living in a hotel room with five other people, those are the people my heart goes out to. For us country bumpkins we're not doing that bad for ourselves."

Meanwhile, Joyce Cal was in the station to wave off her friend who was headed back home to Tipperary. She'll be enjoying a more low-key Christmas due to the current pandemic.

"You just want to have normality again, you miss doing the things that you want to do," she said. "But on Christmas, people visiting hospitals – that's more important than all of that."

For some, though, this will be the first time they've been able to visit loved ones in quite a while. Angela Keane was heading to Galway to see her sister.

"I haven't been able to travel since last March because of the lockdown, so I'm really looking forward to catching up with my relatives," she said. "I'm going to Ballinasloe today, back on Sunday.

Read More

"I do Christmas at home alone and I suit myself. I ring my sisters in Australia after the vigil mass… and then I go to bed very late and do exactly what I want to do for the next few days."

Some people aren't making the journey alone, as their furry friends are joining them. Fabrizio Somenzare is going to Westport with his mother and brother, but they were having difficulty bringing their two large dogs with them.

"They say we can’t take the dogs because they’re too big," he said. “We’re trying to find someone who can take us.

"It’s quite difficult to travel in the country with the restrictions we have now,” he said. “We wanted to take our dogs with us.”

And then of course there's all the students making their way home. Áine Scott, who's been on placement for the last while, said she's excited to see her family in Tipperary.

“Because I was in placement in hospital, I couldn’t travel home at the weekends, like I normally do. So I was up here for six or seven weeks,” she said. “We always spend Christmas with my family in Galway, so we’ll be going up to see them.

“I’m worried we won’t be able to go to Galway to see the family, or even family in other counties who we haven’t seen in nearly over a year.

“For the past few weeks, I always thought the worst thing I could do was come home for Christmas and bring it [Covid-19] home.”

Read More

Online Editors