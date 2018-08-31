Locals have expressed their horror after up to 30 graves were vandalised in a criminal damage spree at a well-known Dublin graveyard.

'You just don't disrespect the dead' - Locals' shock after up to 30 headstones are smashed in graveyard crime spree

Gardaí and Dublin City Council are investigating the damage to the headstones at Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin.

It is understood the damage spree took place over four nights last weekend and left a number of headstones irreparable.

A video has emerged of the damage online, showing the smashed headstones across the site.

One local who arrived on the scene on Wednesday labelled those behind the crime as "scumbags".

"If there's one place that's sacred, it's a graveyard," Rachel Mangan told Independent.ie.

"You just don't disrespect the dead. Who would do this?"

She continued; "Our family have a few graves in the graveyard and I would visit the odd time.

"I was in shock when I saw the damage, and I wouldn't normally go into shock."

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating criminal damage to a number of headstones in the cemetery.

"Up to 30 headstones were damaged between August 24th and August 27th," a spokesperson said.

"No arrests have been made to date but investigations are continuing."

Locals are hoping CCTV obtained from the nearby industrial buildings may aid the investigation.

Dublin City Council said they are working with gardaí in the investigation and have notified any families affected by the vandalism where possible.

They will soon have an estimate for the cost of damage to the graves.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information to contact KiImainham Garda Station 01-6669700.

