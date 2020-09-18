‘You have just fired a lot of restaurant staff tonight’ - fury in Dublin’s bars and restaurants after tens of thousands spent on protective measures

There is fury among Dublin’s bars and restaurants today after news emerged last night that Nphet has recommended for pubs and restaurants serving food in the county to offer only delivery and takeaway services as part of the latest restrictions.

There is fury among Dublin’s bars and restaurants after the Government confirmed that pubs and restaurants serving food in the county will only be able to offer only delivery and takeaway services, or serve up to 15 people outdoors.

This comes as a second blow to the sector as earlier this week the Government said that while ‘wet pubs’ will be able to reopen next week, those in Dublin will stay shut.

“We spent all of Friday preparing for outdoor dining and now we’ve just been walloped by this restriction to just 15 outdoor diners. We were told for the last number of days that outdoor dining and deliveries would be fine so that came as a shock. Maximum of 15 outdoor diners is in Level 4 for restaurants so really what has been implemented is Level 4.

“From an economy perspective, it is going to be a dismal few weeks for the city. No one is going to be staying in Dublin. It’s a knee-jerk reaction and I don’t think people realise how big a blow this will be to our economy.

“I have fridges full of food that are now not going to be used. The Taoiseach referenced avoiding confusion a lot on Tuesday but now we’re onto a seven-point plan, not a five-point one. We had level two-and-a-half on Tuesday and this is level three-and-a-half. In level three it says indoor dining will remain.

“Economically, it would not be worth opening for the next three weeks just for 15 diners outdoors. The industry is just gone for three weeks,” he said.

O’Kane said a lot of his staff will likely have to be laid off due to newly-imposed restrictions.

“It beggars belief. The problem I now face is the Wage Subsidy Scheme is down to €203, but the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is €300. So we will have to lay off the majority of our staff that we kept on the last time so they can earn more money. No one has thought any of this through.

“My message to the government is restore the €350 pandemic payment and pay it through the employers, as you have just now fired a lot of the restaurant staff in Dublin tonight,” he said.

O’Kane pointed out his two restaurants have catered for thousands of diners since re-opening on June 29th and neither has even had even so much as a referral for contact tracing or any other issue.

“It’s just devastating, absolutely devastating,” O’Kane admitted.

This evening’s formal announcement of the Dublin lockdown has left both restaurateurs and pubs in the county furious.

The capital’s ‘wet’ pubs - those which do not serve food - have endured Europe’s longest pub lockdown and Dublin bar owners will be closed for another three weeks at least.

Many publicans have spent thousands on protective measures on their businesses, putting in place protective screens, changing layouts of their bars and buying PPE, even though their opening has been delayed once again.

However, in the meantime, they have coronavirus-proofed their businesses, with some even completely redesigning their pubs to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We put divisions in between all the tables, we have the hand sanitiser, the whole lot,” said Dan Smith, manager at Grogan’s Castle Lounge in South William Street.

“We have wooden divisions with plexi glass on top to keep people apart and keep a division between groups, whenever we get groups back in.

“We’ve spent well over ten grand in the preparations of the place, between screens and sanitisers and even the small things like ordering trays, it all adds up.”

He said they began rolling out these protective measures since Grogan’s closed in March.

“We put a lot of money into it and you have to get the chance to open.

“It’s heartbreaking. We’re at our wit’s end, between myself and my father and his business partner. Our mental health is in absolute tatters.

In Skerries, Ollie Grimes has completely uprooted his business and merged his snug bar and disco bar Ollie’s Place into one - renamed The Snug.

This transformation has cost him around €80,000.

“I knew the current layout of a disco bar wouldn’t work out and people wouldn’t be able to mingle like they were before.

“I knew the virus wouldn’t go away so I decided to work on developing a larger snug bar and allow for the safe distancing,” he explained.

“I have spent in excess of €80,000, just getting on my hands and knees and built this.”

The lounge allows for people to be able to socialise in small groups and the renovations began on March 15 and have only been completed recently.

“I had to completely gut the place, ripped up the floors, put in plumbing.

“I was able to use a lot of the stuff I had in the original bar to do the refurb, but it still cost in excess of €80,000.”

He said that with the reopening of the pubs being delayed yet again, he fears for the future.

“I didn’t want to put food in because I didn’t want to put in a tariff for what should be a real pub environment. A lot of my customers would come in before going out to a nice restaurant or settle in for a drink afterwards.

“I’m very angry - we’ve gotten no help from the government. Closing would be the last thing I want to do - but every day we’ve been closed it’s closer to doomsday,” added Mr Grimes.

In College Green, manager at The Bank Bar restaurant and bar David Chawke said over €20,000 has been spent on refurbishments and protective measures.

“We had to buy 30 perspex plastic screens, they cost €11,000 - I know because I only wrote out the cheque for them the other day,” he told Independent.ie.

“We had to take out 30pc of our tables, put in a contact tracing booth at the entrance, extra signage, train staff, hand sanitiser.

“We reopened on June 29 under Fáilte Ireland guidelines - deliveries are not an option for us because we’re labour-intensive.”

This evening’s announcement left Mr Chawke furious.

“Our fruit and veg supplier got onto us at 12pm today, they’re a family run business. They asked if we wanted to put in an order for tomorrow - what are we supposed to tell them when we don’t know if we will be open tomorrow?

“You can’t run a business like this, two or three hours ahead of time.

“What’s going to happen next - we’ll be closed for three weeks, then open, then the cases go up, then close again? No other industry would be treated like we have,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland fears that closing the pubs will collapse the sector.

“It’s proven that house parties are the source of most infections so how will closing pubs help matters? Government don’t have the stomach to tackle the real issue here which is uncontrolled gatherings in private dwellings,” said Chief Executive Padraig Cribben.

“Nphet is recklessly disregarding the emotional wellbeing of the thousands of people who will lose their jobs as a result of this decision.”

