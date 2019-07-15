The dying sister of murdered Irene White has issued a direct warning to the "mastermind" behind the murder plot, saying: "You have hidden long enough, the net is closing."

'You have hidden long enough': Sister of murdered Irene White sends warning to mastermind

Anne Delcassian, who has terminal cancer and is hoping experimental immunotherapy may extend her life, said the fight for justice for her sister has "consumed" her.

Last week, a "close family friend" of the Whites, Niall Power of Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth, was jailed for her murder.

He described himself as the "middleman" in the plot and admitted handing over money to Anthony Lambe who stabbed the mother-of-three 34 times in the kitchen of her Dundalk home on April 6, 2005.

Last year, Lambe, of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Speaking outside the Central Criminal Court last week, Ms Delcassian's solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the "mastermind" behind the murder plot had yet to face justice.

Ms Delcassian yesterday appealed for anyone with information on Irene's murder to come forward, saying: "No matter how small a detail, please share that information.

"To those who were involved and are still out there, our message to them is: you have hidden long enough, the net is closing in on all those who hold a piece of the puzzle.

"Stand up and be held accountable for your actions. We will not rest until all those responsible in organising, executing and covering up this crime are held accountable for their actions."

Ms Delcassian described Power as "a coward who only handed himself in after Anthony Lambe was convicted and there was new evidence in court". She added that, after the murder, Power "maintained a close relationship with Anthony Lambe".

She said some of those responsible "still remain out there, able to live a normal life, despite the part they had in an innocent mother's brutal murder and covering up the crime".

"We've been working tirelessly behind the scenes across all of Ireland to identify who else was involved in organising Irene's murder and who protected the perpetrators, so that we can bring those responsible to justice," she said.

She said those responsible had evaded justice for too long.

"This fight for justice has consumed me. Since being diagnosed with terminal cancer, I've undergone multiple rounds of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try to keep fighting long enough to get that justice," she said.

"We have been told there are no conventional treatment options left, and the doctors say I have weeks left to live. I'm determined to keep fighting for as long as I can.

"Our only hope is to try to access experimental immunotherapy to try to extend my life.

"I may not have much time left. I'm filled with sorrow and anguish that I may not live to see all those responsible held accountable for their actions.

"I hope I have the strength to keep fighting and live long enough to see them brought to justice for their heinous crimes.

"I know that if I lose my battle with cancer before then, my family will never stop fighting to achieve my last wish."

Irish Independent