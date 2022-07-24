| 19.9°C Dublin

‘You have all helped me so much in this dark period of my life,’ says Charlie Bird

The former RTÉ broadcaster said that it is a ‘big week’ for everyone who supported the ‘Climb With Charlie’ initiative

Charlie Bird and his dog Tiger at his home in Ashford, Co Wicklow. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that two cheques will be handed over this week to two charities as a result of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser as he thanked supporters.

On social media he wrote: “Good news, this is a big week for everyone who supported Climb With Charlie. We will be handing over two cheques for well over one and a half million euros each to the two charities. 

"I wish I could hug every one of you. You have all helped me so much in this dark period of my life,” he said. 

On Saturday 2 April, Mr Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Thousands of people took part in over 200 Climb with Charlie fundraisers across the world. 

The charity campaign was led by the broadcaster who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.  

