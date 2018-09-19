A dad who lost his daughter in a hit-and-run incident has pleaded with drivers to "be careful" on Ireland's roads today.

'You don't want that knock on your door, it's hell' - dad of teen killed in hit-and-run

Leo Lieghio's daughter Marsia was just 16 when she was knocked over and fatally injured in Clondalkin, Dublin on October 16, 2005.

She was struck by a heroin addict who left the scene of the crash and who had been convicted a year earlier of drink driving and unlicensed driving.

Speaking today on European Day Without A Road Death, Leo said; "You don't want that knock on your door, you don't want to kill someone. It's hell."

Leo Lieghio and daughter Marsia

Leo has campaigned for safe driving since his daughter's death and asked drivers to slow down and be careful on the country's roads today.

"Marsia survived a week in hospital, but we had to turn off her life support machine," he told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"It happened to be her sister's birthday, we didn't even realise it at the time.

"It will be 13 years now next month. Everyday is just another day to just get on and you never forget those memories, they just keep coming back when you hear about someone dying on the roads when it could have been avoided.

"Please, please be careful out there, you don't know the damage you could do."

Leo told Marsia's inquest at the time that she had dreams of becoming a midwife before her life was cut short and said she had loved visiting a neighbour who had two little girls.

She had completed her transition year and would have done the Leaving Cert the following year.

European Day Without A Road Death (EDWARD) began in 2016 and hopes to raise awareness of road safety.

