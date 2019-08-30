A former Ireland's Got Talent star has pleaded with people not to repeat the mistake he made - and to stay away from drugs at Electric Picnic this weekend.

A former Ireland's Got Talent star has pleaded with people not to repeat the mistake he made - and to stay away from drugs at Electric Picnic this weekend.

'You don't wanna go through what I did' - young Kildare man's MDMA warning for Electric Picnic 2019 revellers

However, Brandon Webb (20), a barman and DJ, revealed earlier this year that he almost died in September last year after he ended up in a coma.

The young man, from Kildare, yesterday posted a photograph of him in his hospital bed with a stark caption.

"I’m no one too preach I’ve made mistakes," he wrote.

"I’m still making mistakes but I always strive to be better, I’ve learned a lot about myself in the past year.

"This weekend last year changed my life forever, I made a mistake and instantly regretted it.

"What I put my mam, my dad, my little brother and sister, my whole family through, but they all stood by me so just with Electric Picnic this weekend, just a word of advice BE CAREFUL and SAY NO.. YOU DONT WANNA GO THROUGH WHAT I DID.. STAY SAFE!!"

Earlier this year, Brandon earned a coveted Golden Buzzer on Ireland's Got Talent, sending them straight through to the live shows.

Now, he's using his newfound Facebook following to share his important message.

Speaking to the television programme earlier this year, his emotional mother Sharon revealed that she was told that within two hours of Brandon being taken to hospital he had had so many seizures that he was put on life support.

Sharon and Brandon Webb on Ireland's Got Talent

"They basically prepared us to say goodbye to him, but he came back to me a couple of days later," she told judges Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen, Michelle Visage, and Jason Byrne.

Sharon described it as "every parent's worst nightmare" and "horrendous".

"The doctors were saying that his brain had been starved of so much oxygen that they didn't know what damage was done. I was holding his hand and we were told to say goodbye to him. I kept talking to him. I was singing to him. I said, 'Come on bud, come back to me'. He woke up. It just wasn't his time."

Brandon added, "I'm after getting a second shot. I'm here for a reason now. Music is that reason. It gives me motivation to get up in the morning."

During the mother-and-son performance all four judges welled up and once they had finished singing, Lucy emerged from backstage and pressed the golden buzzer.

"It's justified that Lucy pressed that golden buzzer for you. You truly, truly deserve it," said Denise Van Outen while Jason predicted they were going to be "big stars".

Online Editors