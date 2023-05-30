‘You do not have to pay them – they’re voluntary’: Taoiseach responds to pressure on parents to pay voluntary school charges of up to €550

Voluntary contributions range from €30 to €550 per child with an average of €140 per child across all school types.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said parents to not have to pay “voluntary contributions,” despite the pressure on them from schools to do so.

Reacting to a survey revealing that households are making serious sacrifices to make the payments demanded, which can run to hundreds of euro, Leo Varadkar cited Section 64 of the Education Act of 2018. It “explicitly prohibits the charging of admission and enrolment fees for continuing to enrol into the school.

“So whatever may be said to parents, you do not have to pay them and they are voluntary contributions.”

It comes as a report from St Vincent de Paul revealed how parents have had to cut back or delay spending in order to pay voluntary contributions, which can be as much as €550 per child.

The report, Closing the Gap - What is needed to end Voluntary Contributions in Post Primary Schools, surveyed 1,447 parents online and interviewed six post-primary school principals.

It found that 87pc of parents said that they had to cut back or delay spending in order to pay the voluntary contribution charge.

Some 86pc said their child’s school had requested a voluntary contribution with 80pc saying the voluntary contribution was not clearly communicated as being optional.

One parent, responding to the survey said: “It had to be paid or the child did not receive a homework notebook. Teacher would ask where’s your notebook, so all the class would know fees weren’t paid. Very embarrassing for child.”

Another parent said: “On top of the voluntary contribution, there is a €350 fee for transition year. That’s €600 before I buy a book. It has seriously put a dent in our family finances, so much so that I had to borrow money from my family to buy uniforms and shoes.”

All of the schools consulted expressed concern about the level of funding they receive.

The Department of Education guidance to schools states that “voluntary contributions may be sought from parents, provided it is made clear to parents that there is no compulsion to pay and that a child’s place in the school or continued enrolment is not dependent on a willingness to make a contribution”.

Answering Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats, who spoke of the pressures felt by families in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said he appreciate that many parents don't feel that they had a choice in the matter, when it comes the voluntary contribution.

Mr Gannon called for an increase in the capitation grant, which had fallen from €345 to €309 per pupil. He called for it to be urgently increased, and for the free schoolbooks scheme at primate level to be extended to secondary level.

The Taoiseach replied: “We have increased the capitation grant by seven and a half per cent. I've no doubt that Minister (Norma) Foley will seek a further increase for next year -- but that is of course a matter for the Budget.

“We are bringing in free schoolbooks in primary schools from September, and what helps parents with the cost of going to school as well is an increase in the Back to School grant, which will be paid at the higher rate again this summer.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the survey results, Niamh Dalziel, research and policy officer with the SVP, said the charity is aware that schools are underfunded.

“During the period of austerity, the capitation grant, which covers the basic running costs for schools per pupil, was cut from €345 to €309,” she said.

“In 2020, the rate is €316 to maintain the real 2010 value adjusted for inflation to 2023, the grant should be €422 or 33pc higher.”

SVP national president, Rose McGowan, said an end can be put to voluntary contributions by investing in education through “adequate capitation and free schoolbooks at secondary school”.

“Many parents who took part in the research spoke about the stress caused by requests for contributions, the need to cut back on essential spending, going into debt and feeling ashamed for struggling to meet the costs for their children,” she said.

“This mirrors what we see when working with families who seek our help every year.

“This year we have seen positive policy changes and investment that will make a real difference in the lives of children and young people.

“The provision of free schoolbooks at primary level and the extension of hot school meals is very welcome and are issues we have campaigned on for many years.

“This research and our recommendations are on opportunity to build on this progress.”

The SVP recommends introducing a new regulation on voluntary contributions, increasing the capitation grant, and removing all financial barriers to participating in education.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin today called the charges “humiliating” for parents who struggle to afford them.

He said the party has introduced legislation that would “ban” voluntary contributions and asked for the Government to act quickly.

"We can’t have conversations around tax cuts when so many families forced to pay things that they shouldn’t be asked to pay for,” he added.

"Voluntary contributions are something that need to go. Voluntary contributions are humiliating parents.

"They’re not voluntary and they’re making the conversations parents have with schools about money.

"Far too many conversations parents have with schools, with teachers, and with principals are about money.

"And if you don’t have that money you’re less likely to engage fully with school life.

"You’re less likely to go to a parent-teacher meeting. You’re less likely to hang around at the school gate and your child, unfortunately, in a small minority of cases, are more likely to be humiliated within the school for non-payment of voluntary contributions.”

He said “too many schools” are making connections between the payment of the voluntary contribution and the basic provision of school resources.

The Dublin Bay North TD questioned why schools are not allocated adequate funding to avoid asking for the contributions from parents.

Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke called the results of the report “shocking” but “unsurprising” and called on the Government to tackle the voluntary fees before the next school term.

"On the very best day, education funding is dysfunctional,” she said. “On it’s worst day, it is clearly broken.”

She said the level of funding schools are receiving is “unacceptable.”

People Before Profit also called for a “total ban” on voluntary contributions.

"Cash has to be brought out of the classroom,” said Mick Barry, who said the charges are “humiliating” for some children and causing “hardship” for parents.

"They should be totally banned and replaced by increasing the capitation fee,” he said.