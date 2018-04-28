Tributes have been paid to a "genuine" and "one-of-a-kind" teenager who was killed in a tragic early-morning road accident.

Tributes have been paid to a "genuine" and "one-of-a-kind" teenager who was killed in a tragic early-morning road accident.

'You couldn't meet anyone nicer or more genuine, he was one-of-a-kind' - tributes paid to teenager killed in crash

The driver, named locally as David Lekerauskas (18), lost his life in a collision with another vehicle just before 2am on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt in Cavan.

David's body was removed to Cavan General Mortuary, where a post mortem will take place. The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old male, was uninjured in the crash.

David, who was from Kingscourt in Co Cavan, is survived by his heartbroken parents, two sisters, extended family and many friends, who paid glowing tributes to him this evening. Jack Wallace went to school with David and said he will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

He told Independent.ie: "He was the nicest lad about, you couldn't meet anyone nicer or more genuine, he was just one-of-a-kind. "David really did put everyone in front of himself.

Tributes have been paid to 'genuine' David Lekerauskas

"There's complete shock, we didn't want to believe this was true, we still don't want to, we're just devastated." Conor Callaghan echoed these sentiments as he spoke about how popular David was.

He said: "It's hard, David was my best friend, I knew him for four years and we would hang out together nearly every day.

"He was popular because he had a really big heart and he looked out for everyone - if anyone ever needed anything he was there for them and put everyone in front of himself.

"I woke up this morning and one of my friends had said it to me, I didn't believe it so I was calling and texting David and when he didn't get back to me I started to realise. "I was talking to him last night shortly before it happened, we'd said we would meet for a drink today."

He added that David was on his way home from his job in a chicken factory when the crash happened. Conor noted: "He was such a hard worker, it was just a normal night and nobody could have expected this to happen, we're just in shock.

"He was my best friend he was always there for me helped me so much and now I’ll never see him again, I love him to bits." Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 - 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors