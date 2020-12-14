People have been urged to limit their contacts with others in the run-up to Christmas after a worrying rise in Covid-19 infections.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned of potential further restrictions on the country in January as Covid cases rise nationwide.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting on the country’s vaccination roll-out plan, Mr Martin has said May or June is the “optimal period” for the country to be “completely open”.

Speaking about the vaccine roll-out plan on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “In January and February we will have a limited volume of the vaccine and they will go to the priority areas.

“We will have enough for the priority areas and the bigger volumes will start coming in March, April and May as other vaccines come on stream and the manufacturing of vaccines ramps up across the world.

“There is a timeframe to this and people need to be aware of this, this is not just in Ireland this is everywhere, I think your optimal period is moving towards the May, June period and then we will be completely open after that.

“So, there is a staged timeline approach depending on the availability of the vaccine as they come into the country.”

In regards to the rise in Covid-19 numbers since restrictions have been eased, Mr Martin said we could be looking at further restrictions in January, however, it will not be the same as the first lockdown in March/ April of this year.

“You could very well be looking at some further restrictions in January,” he said.

“We will look again at the data and we will look at where we are in January. We are keeping everything under review, we will take stock of where we are week to week.”

As the country prepares to ease travel restrictions on further Friday for the Christmas period, Mr Martin spoke last night of his concern from the latest Covid-19 case data.

Some 429 new infections and one further death were confirmed yesterday.

“I am very concerned at those numbers,” said Mr Martin. “What I would say to people is that every [social] contact matters. If people want to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones, particularly their parents or grandparents, it is extremely important that they watch their behaviour over the coming week.”

From Friday people will be able to travel outside their county in order to spend Christmas with their loved ones. There is no indication as yet that this will be put on hold if infections continue to rise over the coming days.

Mr Martin said he did not believe a third lockdown was now inevitable in January – but he stressed that avoiding it was firmly in the public’s hands.

“Make sure they reduce their number of contacts as much as they possibly can. Please wear a mask in crowded streets and crowded interiors such as shops and public transport.”

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people must now weigh up the risks of whatever socialising they are planning in the days ahead.

Almost two weeks since the country emerged from Level 5 lockdown, Dr Holohan said: “I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of Covid-19 rising again – 429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five-day moving average has increased above 300 per day.”

“Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives.”

The 14-day incidence figure now stands at 84.3 cases per 100,000 people.

He said the latest figures must be taken “as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said while “we can’t draw conclusions from any one day”, he acknowledged: “The situation takes very little to move back into rapid growth.”

Professor Sam McConkey, infectious disease specialist, said he did not believe the opening up of travel from Friday should be reversed due to the high number of new infections recorded yesterday.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he recommended “pre-isolation” for anyone travelling to stay with family.

“I wouldn’t say it’s safe [to open up],” he said. “But culturally balancing things amid a relaxation on the 18th is OK.

“We are not saying we’re opening up the country – it’s allowing for the meeting together with three households. You’re supposed to stay with those households. There’s a benefit in pre-isolation, socially restricting movements before seeing family, to prevent yourself from getting Covid. People should be able to travel but take into consideration what they do, who they see.”

Meanwhile, the Cabinet will tomorrow consider the plan that has been drawn up for the country’s biggest-ever vaccination roll-out.

HSE chief Paul Reid said on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme in relation to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine: “We have been working on this for quite some time now.”

