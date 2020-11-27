'You can't be hanging around for 10 hours in a stuffy room playing Trivial Pursuit together' - Christmas must be enjoyed safely says Luke O'Neill

Even immunologist Luke O’Neill is holding his breath when it comes to Christmas.

His son is in England and he wonders if he will be able to get home, while his 90-year-old mother-in-law is in a nursing home and unlikely to be able to celebrate with the family.

“We’re all in similar situations,” he said, conceding that it is “going to be difficult” but that we are approaching end game, with a vaccine coming in the new year “if we are lucky ”.

“A good analogy is a boxing match,” he said, explaining: “We’re starting to win but we still need to keep our guard up because there could still be a knock-out punch.”

With Government guidelines for Christmas set to be unveiled today, Professor O’Neill believes three households will be permitted to get together so long as requirements are met for social distancing, hand washing and face coverings, along with adequate ventilation, but he warned that people should not spend too long together on the day.

“You can’t be hanging around for 10 hours in a stuffy room playing Trivial Pursuit together because that’s how the virus spreads,” he said.

The Trinity biochemist is maintaining a strong sense of optimism, saying that we could look back after all this is over with a sense of pride, telling ourselves that ‘we did protect people’, while still managing to have a Christmas and to celebrate in a safe way.

“The hurricane is still raging but we have definitely made progress. If we keep going the way we are, we can see an endgame in sight,” he added, with the FDA in the US and the European Medicines Agency currently assessing the data.

“What will happen is the vaccine will get rid of the virus – it will be like the flu and we won’t be as fearful of it. The treatment is now much better in hospitals and that will continue to improve so that in the end it will be like any other infection.”

And after it’s all over he believes we may become like certain Asian countries where people wear masks on occasion, to avoid viruses like the flu.

Irish Independent