‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’ – warning food-price inflation is set to ‘go through the roof’

Former IFA president says tighter environmental rules for farmers threatens food production

Fine Gael has been privately warned that food-price inflation will go “through the roof” as a result of tighter environmental rules for farmers that threaten food production.

The warning, from former Irish Farmers’ Association president Eddie Downey, was given earlier this month in a presentation to a private Fine Gael meeting — just days after Junior Retail Minister Neale Richmond failed to secure a commitment from supermarkets to reduce grocery prices.

Downey, who chairs an internal Fine Gael forum on agriculture, told Fine Gael TDs and senators of growing concern among farmers about the impact of nitrates banding.

While the policy is aimed at improving and protecting water quality, farmers are concerned that it will force them to either cut dairy herds or acquire more land.

The former IFA president argued that this, along with other environmental policies, were creating “a famine of land” that was “driving the system crazy”.

​The comments are likely to add to ongoing tensions between Fine Gael and the Greens over the enactment of climate action policies aimed at driving down the State’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Zoned land, forestry, solar, wind, rewetting, nitrates payments, people chasing land to get payments — it’s creating a famine for land out there, it’s driving the system crazy,” Downey told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on May 17.

“You have been debating food inflation for the last period of time. You ain’t seen nothing yet — because food inflation is going to go through the roof. This scarcity of land is the threat to food production that’s there in the system at the moment,” he said.

“Every time you take an acre of land out, you remove the ability to produce food, okay? Now, we can manage it and we can have all of these things — all of those things that I just read out there can be done and managed within a process.

“But if you force a farmer to get extra land — extra land that he does not need — in order to maintain his production, then you’ve created a problem. We’re doing that with banding and we’re doing that with nitrates.

“We need to seriously look at that, if we really want to call ourselves green — and we are green and should always be green. Farmers have no fear of the green agenda — we want it, we embrace it, but we want to do it on our terms.”

Downey’s comments were made a week after Neale Richmond held a much-publicised meeting of the Retail Forum, where he failed to secure commitments from retailers to reduce their prices in the coming months.

Charlie Weston: Boost for consumers as dairy prices fall

The comments were also significantly stronger and more pointed than those contained in a Fine Gael press release issued after the meeting.

That press release quoted Downey as saying: “EU legislation, such as the nitrates, nature restoration and pesticide regulation directives will impact significantly on farmers, and they want clarity around how these will impact on their business.”

The Fine Gael meeting was given a wide-ranging presentation from Downey, who chairs the party’s Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum.

The forum held a series of events, including two regional conferences, over the past six months to hear concerns from the agriculture sector.

Downey told the meeting that tax relief and farm succession on the transfer of family holdings from one generation to the next should be given consideration ahead of Budget 2024.

At the same meeting, Junior Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said the party was seeking more time for farmers to have to comply with the nitrates directive.

Tipperary-based senator Garret Ahearn said the issue was particularly concerning for farmers in his constituency who are traditional Fine Gael voters.

Concerns were raised by Longford-based senator Micheál Carrigy about what he described as the “real threat” of a new rural political party.

Mr Carrigy said approaches had already been made to Fine Gael and Independent councillors in his own area.

Cork-based senator Tim Lombard said Fine Gael needed to “stamp out and bury” talk of a new rural party by supporting farmers in October’s budget.

Senator Joe O’Reilly called for, among other measures, the introduction of a farmers’ pension — and said Fine Gael should campaign on the issue in next year’s local elections.