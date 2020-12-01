| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Yet another insult’ – Pat Finucane's widow Geraldine vows their fight will go on after public inquiry blow

Family slam Government snub over 1989 UDA murder of lawyer that involved collusion

Geraldine and John Finucane at a press conference on Monday night Expand

Close

Geraldine and John Finucane at a press conference on Monday night

Geraldine and John Finucane at a press conference on Monday night

Geraldine and John Finucane at a press conference on Monday night

Suzanne Breen and Ciara O'Loughlin

The family of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane has accused the UK Government of adding “yet another insult to a deep and lasting injury” by refusing to hold a public inquiry into his killing.

With every breath in my body, I will fight them to the bitter end,” Geraldine Finucane, Pat’s wife pledged as she rejected PSNI and Police Ombudsman investigations as totally inadequate.

“There is only one reason to ask the local police to investigate a case that involves the British Army, the security services, and former members of Government — that reason is to ensure they will remain untouchable,” the solicitor’s widow said.

Privacy