Yes, we’re frustrated by the inter-county travel ban, but we must hold firm a while longer

As the American writer Edwin Way Teale once wrote, all things seem possible in May. Hope is on the horizon now – and with the lifting of the temperatures in recent weeks, so too have people’s spirits.

Today’s Cabinet meeting will see more details unveiled of our country’s achingly slow exit from lockdown with Monday, May 24, mooted as the next significant date.

Some of the things we have missed the most seem tantalisingly close – like the resumption of outdoor hospitality, as well as personal services such as hairdressing (hallelujah).

There will be a phased return of non-essential retail such as clothes shops and garden centres, alongside the return of the faithful to religious services.

Culturally, we will get a boost with the reopening of museums, galleries and libraries.

It’s wonderful news for those hard-hit business owners – as well as the public, who are clamouring to stock up on non-essential items like, you know... school uniforms, shoes, underwear.

Not to mention that all-important shopping trip to Penneys “for a few bits” that quickly turns into a €300 spree.

But while the finances of the country will receive some support, it will do little for many people on a personal level.

Over a year of living in this strange state of suspended animation has taken its toll. We all know people who have seriously struggled with their mental health, yet we hear no talk of lifting of the inter-county travel ban.

Unless you’re lucky enough to live in the same county as all your immediate family and loved ones, chances are you haven’t seen with them in months. And forming a bubble for the purposes of things like childcare has been impossible if they live outside your 5km.

It could well be argued that the Government has given priority to the country’s economy with scant regard to people’s emotional well-being.

We all know what happened with the lifting of the inter-county ban last December. Some people had a hooley and threw caution to the wind by meeting up in restaurants, bars and houses, sparking the third wave.

It’s understandable the Cabinet is cautious about repeating mistakes of the past with no talk of lifting the ban until June at the earliest.

But it seems strange that soon we will be able to meet up with pals in beer gardens – while still not being able to see immediate family members.

Keeping the inter-county travel ban will not limit people’s social contacts – we only need to look at our packed parks for proof of that.

It’s an anomalous situation, and will aggravate people who feel they have done their best to curb the spread but believe it’s now time to reap the rewards.

We feel it keenly in our own family, given that we haven’t seen a large circle of relatives in Galway since last Christmas.

Yet let’s not forget how well we have done in recent times. The feared spike in cases as a result of St Patrick’s Day celebrations and the Easter break did not transpire. Recent outbreaks are being recorded in private homes – making it prudent to limit household visits for now.

It is frustrating but we simply have to sit back and let the vaccination programme take effect.

At least when it is time for inter-county travel again, there’s a good chance the family reunions will happen, with everyone fully vaccinated.

And that really is priceless.