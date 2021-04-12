Yes I Scooby-Doo: Foster dogs help man pup the question to his girlfriend 

Dave popped the question to Alicia with the help of Rosie's puppies

Eight puppies helped a man propose to his girlfriend after the couple fostered the pups’ mother earlier this year.

Dave and his now-fiancée Alicia fostered Rosie from Dogs Trust in February.

They have been looking after the one-year-old crossbreed and her eight puppies since they arrived in the world, which was just one week after they took Rosie in.

However, the puppies adorably repaid the couple by helping Dave pop the big question to his girlfriend.

He placed a “Will you marry me sign?” beside the puppies, managing to keep them all somewhat still before he got down on one knee.

Expand Close Dave popped the question to Alicia with the help of Rosie's puppies / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave popped the question to Alicia with the help of Rosie's puppies

Not only did Alicia say yes to the proposal, but the couple decided to adopt Rosie after falling in love with her and finding forever homes for her eight puppies.

“Caring for the puppies for their first eight weeks was a unique and special experience,” Dave and Alicia said.

"It was amazing to watch them grow and develop their own individual personalities. We are thrilled that they played such an important part in our engagement and we are delighted that Dogs Trust have found wonderful homes for them.

“Fostering is such a rewarding experience and we would highly recommend it to others.”

Fostering Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust, Samantha Fogarty said that fostering a dog and her puppies “might sound like fun” but it “takes a huge amount of time, dedication and cleaning to look after them.”

She added: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Alicia and David, and to know our puppies played a part in their marriage proposal makes us very proud indeed.”

So far this year Dogs Trust has rehomed more than 220 dogs, however the charity is appealing to any experienced dog owners to check out its website as there are still a number of dogs looking for a home.

Online Editors