Yellow weather warning placed on six counties with thunderstorms expected

Ursuline Court in Waterford city, underneath a sky full of thunder and lightning. Photo: Noel Browne.

A yellow weather warning is in place today for counties in Northern Ireland.

The thunderstorm warning, valid from 10 am to midnight tonight will take effect in Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The weather warning was put in place by Met Eireann in case of localised danger, and people in the area are advised to take preventative action.

Showers will be widespread across the country today with spot flooding in places during the afternoon and evening, in particular in Leinster, east Connacht and Ulster.

Met Eireann have said there may be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather will become drier with sunny spells in the southwest into the evening, with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

Tonight, showers are expected throughout Leinster and Ulster, while it will become drier with clear weather developing in Munster and Connacht. Temperatures tonight will range from 7 to 11 degrees.