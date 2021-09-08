Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Ireland until tomorrow as warm weather takes a turn

Ireland may have had its last wave of summer as after a few days of warm weather a yellow rain and thunderstorm has been issued for the entire country.

The warning is currently in place until 12pm tomorrow. Met Éireann has warned that the next few days will “turn unsettled”, adding: “scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas today tonight and for a time on Thursday.

“Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest.”

The Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland for tomorrow.

Yesterday, temperatures peaked at 28.3C in Durrow, Co Laois, however today this warm weather began to change and it’ll get cooler over the coming days.

“We’ll still see temperatures reaching into the low 20s celsius in some areas over the next few days, but later this week and into the weekend temperatures will fall to around 16 to 19C, which is more average for the time of year,” Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said.

“We also have a more unstable airmass moving in over the country and this will bring the chance of some heavy showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week, though pinpointing when and where the thunderstorms will occur can be a challenge.

“Whilst many areas may avoid the heavy showers and thundery downpours, where they do occur it could lead to the risk of localised flooding and disruption to transport.

"We’re therefore encouraging people to stay up to date with our forecasts and warnings, as well as our radar so they can keep an eye on thunderstorm development.”

Met Éireann has provisionally said that Tuesday’s highest recording of 28.C in Laois is the first time Ireland has reached temperatures this high in September in 30 years.

The last time temperatures reached 28C was on September 5, 1991, with 28.4C at Valentia, Co Kerry.

Temperatures of 28C or higher have only occurred three times in September since Met Éireann’s digital records began in the 1960s.