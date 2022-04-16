Wrong time, wrong place: the factors that made the Vanishing Triangle possible

Almost 30 years ago, a young woman set out for a walk on a March afternoon near Dublin. Having phoned several friends to see if anyone wanted to join her, she went alone to catch a bus or perhaps arranged to meet someone else. The next night, some friends turned up to her house for dinner as planned but found nobody there. Since this was 1993 and they didn’t have mobiles, they had to simply go home, confused and worried. Soon, it became clear that she had never returned from her walk.

Two years later, another young woman ducked into a phone box on a lonely road near the village of Moone in Co Kildare. It was a dark and cold November night, and she was trying to hitch her way back home after missing her bus. After calling a friend to explain her situation, she broke off for a moment, then came back saying she had a lift and needed to go. She was never seen or heard from again.

Another three years on, in 1998, a student teacher headed into town in the middle of a summer’s day to get a money order for her next term’s tuition fees. She was seen on CCTV walking down the high street, then somehow went missing on the short walk home, probably within sight of her own front door. She too was never seen again.

Could these disappearances, part of the so-called Vanishing Triangle cases, women who went missing in the mid-1990s, happen now, and remain unsolved for so long? Surely Annie McCarrick, the first to disappear, would have texted her friends with her plans for a walk. There would have been CCTV of her on the bus, then later from a pub she may have gone to. Other drinkers might have captured her in the background of photos they took, or even posted to social media. Perhaps a trail of Instagram posts might have marked her last steps.

Annie McCarrick was the first to disappear in the so-called Vanishing Triangle cases

Annie McCarrick was the first to disappear in the so-called Vanishing Triangle cases

Likewise Jo Jo Dullard, who went missing in 1995, would have been able to let her family know what had happened with her bus, and who it was who gave her a lift. Deirdre Jacob, the student teacher, might have appeared on dash-cams or door-cams as she walked past. Someone might have seen what happened to her on the road and called the police from a mobile, or snapped a picture, or noted the numberplate of someone acting strangely, which could then be easily traced. All the women would probably have had mobiles that could have given clues to their final locations, and maybe left message threads to indicate if they had gone to meet someone.

As it was, to go missing right before the widespread use of mobile phones, CCTV and even DNA testing was tragically unlucky. There was a snippet of CCTV of Annie McCarrick in a bank earlier that day, and the same for Deirdre Jacob. There is nothing for Jo Jo Dullard or any of the others missing in the ‘triangle’, since at the time banks were one of the few places to have security cameras. Imelda Keenan, for example, was another young woman who went missing from the centre of Waterford in 1994. Nowadays, there would surely be multiple images of her walking through town in the middle of the day. As it was, she vanished without a trace.

Even in the early 1990s, modern investigative techniques were not available to gardaí. The first case to be solved with DNA in Ireland was not until 1995, that of another woman who was murdered in Dublin, Marilyn Rynn. There was no lab in the country that could handle it, so samples had to be sent to England.

In 1999, DNA was used again to solve a cold case from 1979, also within the Vanishing Triangle. Phyllis Murphy’s killer had given a blood sample at the time, and a far-sighted garda had kept it safe until it could be used. The DNA was clear — a false alibi had allowed this man to escape conviction for 20 years.

Of course, there were no bodies in the triangle cases to yield DNA, but perhaps the scenes of the disappearances might have offered some clues, or predators might have been convicted and taken off the streets earlier. There are numerous cases of women being murdered in the 1990s by men with previous criminal charges, who either served no prison time or were out in just a few years to do it again.

The ability of technology to solve crimes only grows — last year in Greece a woman’s FitBit was able to record her time of death, and this helped convict her husband of her murder. It seems likely that all these new resources might have at least offer some leads in the triangle cases, were they to happen now.

A 2018 case of a woman snatched from the same village where Annie McCarrick was last seen illustrates how much things have changed. Jastine Valdez was abducted after getting off a bus. A passing driver saw it happen and was able to call the police immediately from her mobile. CCTV from the bus quickly gave the make of car driven by her attacker, and the police were then rapidly able to trace all the owners of such vehicles, while automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) allowed them to track their chief suspect. Tragically, Jastine was already dead, probably within 45 minutes of being taken. The case at least does not remain unsolved, her body never found, like those of the triangle women.

Jastine Valdez was abducted and killed in 2018

Jastine Valdez was abducted and killed in 2018

In 2012, another high-profile murder, that of Elaine O’Hara, was solved in part thanks to mobile phone data and geolocation. Her body was not discovered for over a year after her murder, and had the evidence not been found, her death may well have been put down to suicide. (Her killer, Graham Dwyer, has challenged the use of such data. In a ruling with significant implications, this month the Court of Justice for the European Union said EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of phone metadata for combating serious crime.)

The impact of new technology is just one factor I examine in my book on the Irish cases from the 1990s, The Vanishing Triangle. Another key reason why the disappearances may have happened in the first place, and then remained unsolved for so long, is the historical context. The mid-1990s were a time of colossal change in Ireland, socially and politically. It’s possible the disappearances were overshadowed by momentous events such as the X case, the divorce referendum, the decriminalisation of homosexual acts, the Troubles.

Growing up just over the Border in the North, I don’t recall ever hearing about the missing women, although one, Ciara Breen, was just a year older than me and living less than 20 miles away; we even went to some of the same discos. Conversely, we heard endless stories about the Troubles, every in-and-out of the peace process in the time between 1994 and 1998, as ceasefires and peace talks stumbled and fell apart time after time.

Again, technology plays a part in this: with social media and rolling news, it seems unthinkable now that people wouldn’t have known every detail of the disappearances, and perhaps connections would have been made sooner.

When Eva Brennan went missing in 1993, four months after Annie McCarrick’s disappearance, her family were aware of the similarities, and mentioned the earlier case to gardaí. They said they were dismissed out of hand and claimed the force seemed to have made up their minds that Eva had taken her own life, having been depressed in the past. Fiona Pender was another young woman who vanished in the triangle in 1996, while heavily pregnant, from her Tullamore flat. She was 25.

Since writing my book, I’ve been contacted by several women who wanted to tell me about frightening experiences they had had in the 1990s within the triangle, such as being followed by a car on a lonely road, or getting into what they thought was a taxi and being driven the wrong way. Often, they didn’t report it because it didn’t seem important enough, or they felt in some way it was their own fault. Hopefully, attitudes have changed to the point that this wouldn’t happen now.

Lack of knowledge about the cases is one reason people didn’t report things they saw. In the case of Fiona Sinnott, a young mother who went missing apparently from her own home in 1998, her house seemed to have been cleared out when gardaí searched it. Later, it emerged that a farmer had found bags of her possessions dumped on his land and, thinking they were part of a trend of illegal dumping, burned them. Surely, nowadays, there would be widespread awareness that a woman was missing, and any evidence would be handed in.

Another reason for people not reporting information seems to have been distrust of gardaí, or perhaps fear that they would get in trouble, or that what they had seen couldn’t possibly be significant, that they wouldn’t be taken seriously.

Indeed, possible witnesses in several of the cases claimed they did report what they saw, but it was not followed up. In the Jo Jo Dullard case, a number of people allegedly came forward after the incident to say they had seen suspicious things that night — a girl in a forest with two men, a barefoot woman being dragged into a car by her hair. Sometimes, however, these sightings were not reported for almost a year afterwards.

Certainly, in Northern Ireland people were unlikely to approach the police in the 1990s, as this could have had drastic consequences in certain communities. Has this distrust of the authorities, or diffidence, or refusal to get involved, changed? A 2019 survey revealed that over 90pc of Irish people felt trust in the gardaí, with the figure rising year on year.

Attitudes to women are also likely to have played a role in how the cases were handled. As with Eva Brennan, assumptions were made by gardaí at crucial early stages in several of the investigations. A story went about that Jo Jo Dullard had had an abortion in England before she vanished, attributing her disappearance to the fact she must have been depressed as a result, though her family insisted she wasn’t.

In the case of young mother Fiona Sinnott, who wasn’t married, her past relationships seemed to have been a factor in how her case was managed. With Ciara Breen, just 17 when she went missing in Dundalk, a retired garda informed me she was seen as a “wayward” girl, who had probably run away. I was also amazed when watching a documentary about the Annie McCarrick case to hear an expert say that “of course” Annie should not have gone walking alone — at three o’clock in the afternoon.

One fact that became clear to me as I researched the book was that in four of the eight cases, there was a credible suspect, known to the victim. Many of the women had also experienced domestic violence. Nowadays, there is a better understanding of the nature of coercion and the idea of femicide. Women’s Aid Ireland has started cataloguing the violent deaths of women in the country, revealing the stark truth that almost 90pc of women murdered are killed by someone they know, usually a partner or family member.

So could these cases happen today? The sad answer is yes — women continue to be murdered both by strangers and people they know, and there is evidence that domestic violence increased during lockdown by a third. Horrific murders still occur. There are almost a thousand people considered long-term missing in Ireland.

However, I like to hope that, nowadays, so many women could not disappear without someone making connections, that it wouldn’t take five years to even look into the possibility they were linked. That we understand better how sexual offenders escalate and reoffend. That the nature of coercion within relationships is more widely known. That attitudes among the gardaí, and even the general public, have changed to the point where they would take the views of families seriously, and report things they had seen, and not make assumptions or blame the victims.

All this change may not prevent violent crimes, but hopefully we could not now have a situation where so many women went missing in such a short space of time, and 30 years later nothing has come to light about any of them.

The Vanishing Triangle by Claire McGowan

The Vanishing Triangle by Claire McGowan

‘The Vanishing Triangle’ by Claire McGowan is published by Little A on May 1