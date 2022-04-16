| 8.4°C Dublin

Wrong time, wrong place: the factors that made the Vanishing Triangle possible

These eight women disappeared just before CCTV, mobile phones and DNA detection became commonplace. But society’s attitudes played a part in their tragic cases too

The eight women who disappeared in the mid-1990s in the Vanishing Triangle Expand
Annie McCarrick was the first to disappear in the so-called Vanishing Triangle cases Expand
Jastine Valdez was abducted and killed in 2018 Expand
The Vanishing Triangle by Claire McGowan Expand

Claire McGowan

Almost 30 years ago, a young woman set out for a walk on a March afternoon near Dublin. Having phoned several friends to see if anyone wanted to join her, she went alone to catch a bus or perhaps arranged to meet someone else. The next night, some friends turned up to her house for dinner as planned but found nobody there. Since this was 1993 and they didn’t have mobiles, they had to simply go home, confused and worried. Soon, it became clear that she had never returned from her walk.

Two years later, another young woman ducked into a phone box on a lonely road near the village of Moone in Co Kildare. It was a dark and cold November night, and she was trying to hitch her way back home after missing her bus. After calling a friend to explain her situation, she broke off for a moment, then came back saying she had a lift and needed to go. She was never seen or heard from again.

