'Fair City' script editors are facing the sad task of rewriting plot lines following the sudden death of Karl Shiels.

Writers want to pay tribute to Shiels in rejig of 'Fair City' plot

The 47-year-old actor, who played Robbie Quinn in the soap, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday night.

Shiels was involved in many of the programme's high-profile storylines and was set to play a "huge role" in the show's 30th anniversary special in September.

The 'Fair City' writing team is now considering different ways Robbie Quinn could exit the series.

They want to do so in a manner which will acknowledge and pay tribute to the contribution Shiels made.

Aisling O'Neill, who plays Shiels's on-screen partner Carol, spoke of his passion and warmth.

"He was such a dynamic, charismatic man," she said.

"What Karl brought to set every day was incredible. He would turn the most mundane days into a carnival. We had so much fun.

"He was a kind, innately intelligent man with such passion for his work and it was a privilege to have known him.

"He was a very close and decent friend and we all loved him dearly."

Shiels's funeral will take place tomorrow at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Castleknock, Dublin.

Irish Independent