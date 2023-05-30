Writer, artist and environmentalist Michael Viney dies aged 90

Over his long career in Ireland, English-born Mr Viney amassed a loyal following for his dedication to environmentalism and the Irish countryside, which he documented in books, drawings and in his column in The Irish Times.

Initially working in television for RTÉ, in 1977, he moved from Dublin to Thallabawn, Co Mayo, with his wife Ethna and their daughter Michele, to live in as an environmentally sustainable manner as possible.

From Mayo, his expanded his writing on all matters concerning the natural world in his ‘Another Life’ column.

In a tribute posted on Twitter, the Irish Wildlife Trust said: “We're very sad to hear of the passing of Michael Viney, his extensive writings consistently reminded us of our deep connection to nature in all its beauty, wonder and diversity.”

Mr Viney documented Irish nature in his drawings and paintings and published a number of books including A Year’s Turning (1996), Ireland: A Smithsonian Natural History (2003), A Living Island: Ireland’s Responsibility to Nature (2003) and, with his wife Ethna, A Wildlife Narrative (1999).

In 2004 he received a D. Litt (Honoris Causa) from Trinity College, Dublin and in 2017 was elected to the Royal Irish Academy.