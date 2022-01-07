Wrap up warm – Status Yellow snow and ice warning in place for entire island today

Sleet and snow on the way. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

The entire island is under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning until late morning today as scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to make driving hazardous.

Met Éireann issued the warning for the Republic, while the UK Met Office issued the same warning for the six counties in the North yesterday.

The warning will remain in place until 11am today.

Wintry showers will be widespread, especially in the north and west, where accumulations of snow are likely.

The showers will also be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said that while “it’s not a significant snow event,” with accumulations of no more than 2cm on higher ground, it is a “multi-hazard” warning due to widespread showers of rain, sleet, and hail that could make driving treacherous.

The risk of thunderstorms could also lead to heavy rain and possible lightning strikes on trees and electricity poles, he added.

“There’s a lot to took to look out for because there’s a lot happening,” he told Independent.ie.

It will remain cold today, with highest daytime temperatures of just 4C to 8C with fresh to gusty westerly winds.

The west and south-west will be at risk of localised flooding as rain spreads eastward across the country tonight, which will be heavy at times.

Overnight temperatures will improve slightly to between 1C and 5C.

The rain will clear eastward tomorrow morning followed by sunny spells and showers that will move in from the west. Some of the showers will bring hail and possible thunderstorms that will turn increasingly wintry again into the evening and tomorrow night.

It will remain cold during the day, with highs of just 4C to 8C with fresh to strong west or north-westerly winds and overnight temperatures will dip to between 4C and 0C.

Sunday will start off mostly dry, however, areas in the north-west can expect a few wintry showers on Sunday morning.

Rain will move in from the south-west and spread through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain cold, with highs of just 5C to 8C. However, it will become milder as the rain moves in, leaving a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.