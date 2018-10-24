A blast of raw and unseasonably cold weather is headed our way this weekend as an Arctic air mass moves in.

Wrap up warm: Arctic blast heading our way for the bank holiday

The pleasantly mild temperatures we have enjoyed this week will come to an end tomorrow night, according to Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy. Tomorrow will remain dry in most places with mild daytime highs of between 11C and 13C.

But that is all set to change by Friday morning when the Arctic air mass settles in over Ireland for the October bank holiday and early next week.

There could even be wintry showers with hail and possibly sleet on mountaintops, he said.

While a dusting of snow on higher ground is highly unlikely, it will feel more like winter than Halloween this weekend, he said.

"It will be quite cold, especially on Saturday," he said, adding the mercury is not expected to exceed 6C or 9C.

Although Sunday and Monday will see a slight recovery in temperatures to daytime highs of between 7C and 10C, the northerly wind will make it feel cold and raw, he said.

Widespread frost and overnight lows of between zero and 3C are forecast for Friday night, with more frosty nights forecast for the remainder of the weekend, and overnight lows of between -2C and 2C.

Conditions are not set to change well into next week, he added.

"It's still unsettled right up to next week and will stay cold right up to Halloween," he said.

But the good news is conditions should begin to improve later in the week, he added.

