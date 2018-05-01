Break out the sun cream and get the barbecue at the ready because the bank holiday weekend looks like it will be a hot one.

Wrap up for the week but get ready to break out sun cream on bank holiday

Temperatures look set to reach upwards of 20C, according to Met Éireann. While the week will see a mixed bag when it comes to sun, the forecast for the weekend is positive for sun worshippers.

Before that, though, there are a few wet days to endure. "The start of the week will be wet enough for many places but on Thursday things start to change," Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said.

Wednesday will be a cool, blustery day with a mixture of sunny spells and passing heavy showers of rain and hail. The highest temperatures will be around 12C with "fresh and gusty westerly winds".

The showers will die away in the evening and the winds will ease followed by a chilly night with minimum temperature of 2C to 5C and a slight ground frost developing. According to the forecaster, there will be a warm front on Thursday that will bring higher temperatures though possibly also some rain. "Temperatures will rise to a high of 14C but it won't feel that warm."

Over the bank holiday weekend however, temperatures will start to rise again. "On Friday and the weekend, temperatures will begin to improve with highs of 19C. Temperatures will be highest in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster.

"It will remain mainly dry throughout the weekend with a fair amount of dry weather."

While the warmest temperatures will come on Friday and Saturday, it's heavily dependent on the amount of cloud cover. The temperatures will be slightly above average for the beginning of May, which is typically around 15C.

With warmer weather on the way the Irish Cancer Society yesterday launched their annual SunSmart campaign urging people to protect their skin. "Despite our cool and cloudy weather UV rays can reach our skin most days from April to September and cause damage that increases the risk of skin cancer," said Kevin O'Hagan of the Irish Cancer Society.

