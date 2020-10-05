Woulfe may face having to make a public apology for being at 'Golfgate' dinner

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe could face a warning or have to make a further apology over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke is due to meet Mr Justice Woulfe early this week to discuss what happens next following the publication of the report on his involvement in the 'Golfgate' affair.

Mr Justice Clarke's predecessor as chief justice, Susan Denham, found it would be disproportionate for Mr Justice Woulfe to have to resign and she recommended he deal with the matter by way of "informal resolution".

What this might involve is, as yet, unclear.

Legal sources have speculated Mr Justice Woulfe may receive some sort of admonishment from the Chief Justice or could be asked to make a further public apology.

Alternatively, the criticism of him in the report, and the accompanying publicity, may be considered punishment enough.

Ms Justice Denham found he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner on August 19, but that it was reasonable for him to rely on assurances from people involved in the event that it was compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

However, the publication of the report last Thursday has failed to draw a line under the matter.

The subsequent release of a transcript of an interview with Mr Justice Woulfe, conducted by Ms Justice Denham last month, revealed he went to great lengths to defend his position, criticising the media and even Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He claimed the media and politicians "did not know the facts" and "showed no interest in knowing them".

"I have suffered in the media since and [from] the complete lack of fair procedures by the media and numerous politicians," he claimed.

The judge alleged there had been "fake" and "false" reporting, and that the event had been presented like it was a Ku Klux Klan meeting.

Mr Justice Woulfe claimed there was "a mood of hysteria" and feared he may be "prejudged" by his colleagues in the judiciary.

The transcript also showed that although he issued an "unreserved" apology shortly after the dinner for "any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part", he now did not believe he had breached any guidelines.

A report produced by an engineer retained by Mr Justice Woulfe argued the event in Clifden, Co Galway, "conformed substantially" with requirements.

The golf society dinner involved two groups, one of 45 and another of 36, dining in adjoining rooms, separated by a partition.

Mr Justice Woulfe insisted he was unaware of the second group or that a gap was opened in the partition for speeches and prize giving. When the rooms were taken together, there were 81 diners in total, far above the 50 permitted at the time.

In the interview, he claimed agriculture minister Dara Calleary was forced to resign "on a false premise".

