Would you be able to tell the difference between Delta and hay fever?

The daily coronavirus case count could be at 1,000 again by the middle of July.

The majority of infected people will have the Delta variant -but would you recognise the symptoms?

Would you be able to tell Delta variant symptoms from hay fever?

GPs around the country who have been referring younger age groups for tests for possible virus infection in recent weeks have described how many are complaining of a bad cold.

This echoes reports from the UK's ZOE Covid Symptom study which has said that a headache, sore throat and runny nose are now the most commonly reported signs linked to Covid infection.

Prof Tim Spector, who runs they study said traditional symptoms such as cough, fever and loss of taste and smell appear to be less common.

He said that " although they may not feel very ill, they could be contagious and put others at risk."

"Fever remains quite common but loss of smell no longer appears in the top ten symptoms."

The symptoms may be similar to those of hay fever.

Doctors say that hay fever symptoms tend to come and go over a number of days and they respond to antihistamine medication.

Delta variant symptoms are more constant and the sufferer can deteriorate Covid-19 also can leave a person more tired and suffering a sore throat.

A cough can be dry and persistent.

Headaches triggered by the Delta variant can impact the front of the head and eyes.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today nearly 14,000 swab tests were taken yesterday from people who suspected they had the virus.

This is the highest daily number of tests since January 11.

The HSE is urging people if they feel they have symptoms to come forward for a test.

