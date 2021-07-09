‘Worst of the pandemic behind Ireland’ but WHO’s Mike Ryan sounds caution on the danger of variants

The worst of the pandemic in terms of health effects is behind Ireland, and many European countries, Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme has said.

Dr Ryan said Ireland has done a good job of vaccinating its most vulnerable citizens and bending the curve when cases surged in the past 16 months.

He also sounded a note of caution that reopening too quickly could lead to severe outcomes for those who are still susceptible to severe infection as variants continue to spread across the globe.

“For Ireland, and a number of other countries in Europe, the worst in terms of deaths and overrun hospital systems is certainly behind us. Some countries have done a good job in getting their vulnerable populations vaccinated.

“From that perspective, the worst of the health impacts of the pandemic are coming to an end in countries like Ireland, but that is not the case in many, many countries around the world.

“We also have to be careful..we have variants spreading all around the world and even in Ireland, the gains that have been made can be lost if we continue to allow that virus to evolve, there’s every chance it can evolve into something that our vaccines no longer protect against,” Dr Ryan told RTÉ’s News at One.

Dr Ryan, a Sligo native, said that it was important to reassure the people of Ireland that the vaccines used in this country are “really effective” against serious cases of hospitalisations and death.

He praised Ireland’s efforts to “crack the curve” on numerous occasions and said Ireland had done really well in the past to bring transmission down when cases spiralled.

“Right now, vaccination coverage is good in Ireland but it’s not perfect. The Delta variant will bring more transmission and there are still vulnerable people. What you don’t want to do is ignite another wave of cases but at the same time, society needs to open up,” Dr Ryan said.

He said his “concern” would be that Ireland’s reopening would be guided by some “slaveish plan to some timetable” rather than assessing what the virus is currently doing in the community.

Dr Ryan’s hopeful message for Ireland is in contrast to Dr David Nabarro of the WHO’s stark global outlook on the current trajectory of the pandemic.

Dr Nabarro said that the planet was entering “possibly the most dangerous period of this pandemic with variants and with a huge death rate in the poorer world right now”.

The WHO Covid-19 special envoy urged people not to travel except for essential reasons.

"Of course everybody wants to get back to travelling,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“But, this virus is not going away, we are in possibly the most dangerous period of this pandemic with variants and with huge deaths rate in the poorer world right now.

“I don't see any reason for saying to people ‘Back to normal, don’t worry’, well not according to my reading of the epidemiology.

"So the answer is essential travel only please.”