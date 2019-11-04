'Worst news anyone can have' - community in shock as man arrested over 'fatal assault' on boy (11)

The body of the 11-year-old boy was discovered at a house on Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, shortly after 7pm yesterday. Emergency services were alerted and gardaí as well as paramedics attended the scene.

Tragically, the child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He had suffered a number of injuries and gardaí believe he died violently.

Gardaí sealed off the cul-de-sac in the shadows of Thomond Park in Ballynanty, Limerick, where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered yesterday evening. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Following the discovery, a 27-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation for questioning.

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Henry Street garda station.

Sources last night said that the man in custody and the young boy were known to each other.

The small cul de sac where the incident took place remained sealed off this morning pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

Neighbour's described their shock, saying the first they knew about any trouble was when Gardai arrived.

"It’s shocking and devastating. The lad was so young," said Sarah Griffin, whose home looks directly onto the crime scene.

"We didn't know anything until Gardai started to arrive," she added.

Another neighbour said the community is numbed and shocked by what happened.

"First there was a garda car, then armed Gardai, and then the word came out that a young boy was dead. We just cannot believe it," she told Independent.ie.

Local councillor John Costello said the news was "the worst ever anyone could have".

"I am lost for words. Our thoughts are with the family. We are waiting for the State Pathologist now and we are trying to get our heads around the fact that we’ve lost a young boy in our community. There is an air of hopelessness," he added.

Councillor Sharon Benson said the whole community is in absolute shock.

"It’s very difficult and sad news to hear this morning. There is a strong sense of community here and they will pull together at this difficult time," she added.

The community are close-knit and today trying to come to terms with the shock of what has happened.

Gardaí have said they were investigating all the circumstances of the "fatal assault". The scene on Shanabooly Road remained sealed off last night with a number of Garda vehicles present on the small road.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

The child's body remained at the house where he was discovered and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A Garda spokesman last night said: "The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan, who is from Ballynanty, said that the area was "devastated" by the tragedy.

"Something terrible happened tonight - the area is devastated - there are so many rumours going around, many not true, so please be conscious of the families, friends and neighbours - please don't post stuff on Facebook/social media etc," he wrote on Facebook.

