Worst fears are realised as coronavirus cases hit record levels in Ireland

HSE CEO Paul Reid asked the public to cancel plans to meet up with family over New Year and adhere to Level 5 restrictions

We are facing “an unprecedented and toxic combination of potential scenarios” which have emerged in the battle against Covid-19, according to the head of the HSE.

Paul Reid warned of “a massively high level and rapidly growing daily cases” and a “very dangerous level of transmission of the virus”.

He added that the worst fears from before Christmas had been realised.

Mr Reid made a “serious” call to the public to take immediate actions, withdraw from plans to meet with family and protect themselves by remaining at home.

He was speaking on a day when the number of cases of coronavirus again hit record levels.

Health officials were notified of 1,718 confirmed cases in one day, which was up from the previous 1,546 cases announced on Tuesday.

There were 13 more deaths and 455 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised yesterday, of which 37 were in ICU. There had been 60 additional hospitalisations in the space of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a record 2,143 positive cases of the virus were announced by the Department of Health in the North.

It brings the total number of cases in one day on the island of Ireland to almost 4,000 amid deepening concern about the new strain which spreads far quicker.

Mr Reid said “hospitals are coping” but they will be under increasing pressure in the coming weeks. It is expected that numbers will surge even higher due to the impact of increased socialising over Christmas.

Mr Reid confirmed almost half of new cases seen over the past two weeks are among the 19-44 age group, and that the number of contact tracing calls have risen by 300pc in recent weeks.

The R value, the average number of people someone with coronavirus infects, has been estimated at 1.8.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s lead for testing and tracing revealed a 41pc rise in demand for Covid-19 testing, with 63,000 referrals in the past week.

Niamh O’Beirne said they expected to see that number double next week.

Ms O’Beirne said this means that they expect to see swabbing sites around the country “maxing out at their daily capacity for testing”.

She estimated that they could be looking at 25,000 tests per day for several days.

The largest number of referrals are coming from the 21-30 age group, which she said also has the highest virus detection rate at 8.9pc.

This was followed by the 31-40 age group which accounted for 18.5pc of all testing referrals, which had a detection rate of 7.6pc.

There has been an increase of 129pc in the number of contact tracing calls made in the past week, which is expected to rise significantly in the weeks ahead.

Ms O’Beirne added that they made just under 13,000 calls on Tuesday.

Chief clinical officer of the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, said even if the R number reduces to 1.4, we will still see 2,000 new cases confirmed per day in mid-January, with hospitalisations estimated to be around 800.

He said there was now “widespread community transmission” and we are “entering a serious phase of escalation of Covid-19 in this country”.

Dr Henry said the 14-day incidence is 273 and rising across all age groups and that the increases were occurring in all counties. He said the number of close contacts was now rising daily, and now stands at an average of six per case.

