World Down Syndrome Day: ‘John embodies many wise ways that most of us will spend a lifetime trying to achieve’

Some children with Down syndrome are waiting up to four years to access vital early intervention services like speech and language therapy.

Today marks World Down Syndrome Day to create awareness of those with the condition and to celebrate their many and unique achievements.

However, parents in Ireland have been left deeply frustrated at the lack of support for children here with Down syndrome (DS), with many facing a lengthy waiting list to get any kind of interventions.

Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), which has 3,500 members, said a recent survey of its members found that 65pc of respondents said their children received no speech and language therapy (SLT) sessions in 2021. It also found that almost half of all those aged up to 18 years had no appointments at all during the past year.

DSI said the situation had worsened during the pandemic and for children with DS, missing out on the early and consistent benefits of necessary therapies would have “lifelong negative consequences”.

“It also has consequences for our health service in terms of increased need for health and social care services across the lifespan,” it said.

“Ireland cannot continue to fail to deliver vital health therapies in violation of the UNCRPD (United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities). A short-term solution is needed while longer-term policy and implementation issues are being worked out, particularly in light of the delays caused by the pandemic.”

Roscommon mum Deborah Condron said she had seen “no progression” in her son Darragh (12), who has Down syndrome, in the past two-and-a-half years amid a shortfall in therapists.

She said there were currently no SLT or occupational therapists employed with her local Children’s Disability Network Team as part of its new Progressing Disability Services programme.

“I wonder how far ahead he would be now if he’d had services for the last two-and-a-half years,” she said.

Darragh is currently in fifth class in a mainstream school. Ms Condron is at a crossroads in terms of which secondary school he will attend, given she has no idea how much support he will be getting.

She works with the Roscommon Branch of DSI and said a survey of its 50 members found that none of them were accessing essential services at the moment.

The branch has been forced to source its own speech therapist, who starts in May and will be funded jointly by them. However, each child will still get only one session per month.

“It’s very frustrating and very upsetting. I would love him to be able to reach his potential as he’s not right now. You don’t realise until you start teaching our kids, their capabilities. Our kids just seem to be left behind all the time,” she said.

“Today we want to highlight that our children do exist. One in 500 children is born with DS, so there’s a lot of kids and adults with this. We are here and we’re not getting help or support. We are very much paddling our own canoe at the moment.”

Members of the public are being encouraged to support the work of DSI by wearing

colourful or odd socks today.