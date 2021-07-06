Workplace deaths rose to 53 last year despite Covid closures - Health & Safety Authority

Workplace deaths rose despite many workplaces being shut down for long periods of 2020 due to Covid-19.

A total of 53 people died in work-related deaths last year, which is the highest number of workplace fatalities since 2015, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said.

More than half of the people who died in the workplace were self-employed, with 18 working in agriculture. Agriculture, fishing and forestry accounted for many of the deaths.

The number of non-fatal workplace incidents that were reported fell by 20pc last year, which the HSA attributes to the closure of many workplaces for long spells due to Covid-19 public health measures.

A third of all workplace deaths in 2020 were in those over 65, with five of the deaths occurring in people under 18.

The proportion of fatal incidents involving older victims aged 65 years or more has increased from 12.5pc in 2015 to 34pc in 2020, the HSA stated.

“As a population, we are living and working longer, which presents its own challenges. We need to address how best to prevent workplace injuries or fatalities amongst older age groups,” Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the HSA said.

“There are approximately 300,000 self-employed people in Ireland, many of whom work alone. These are the people who have the most to lose if they have an incident or serious illness.

“The HSA has a wide range of free tools, courses and supports available and we encourage all workers, particularly the self-employed, to avail of them or to contact the HSA for advice,” Dr McGuinness said.

The greatest number of non-fatal injuries in the workplace involved manual handling and falls, with injuries most affecting the back.

For non-workers, the part of the body injured most frequently was the head.

“These head injuries most often followed slips or falls. The most common working environment for non-fatal work-related incidents was industrial or maintenance areas for workers (25.5pc) and shop or service areas for nonworkers (54.9pc),” Dr McGuinness said.