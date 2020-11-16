‘Working two feet from your bed all day is having an impact on stress’ – the key issues bothering home workers

Working from home is not for everyone.

Using the end of the bed as a makeshift office and being unable to visit the park during breaks have been highlighted among the pitfalls of home working during the pandemic.

Being in one room day and night, missing the “buzz” of co-workers and a lack of proper equipment were other issues identified in new research.

The lack of a suitable workspace is seen as the main downside of the so-called new normal for thousands of workers since the virus struck.

It was the biggest disadvantage highlighted by those surveyed by the Labour Party as part of a submission to a Government consultation on remote working.

A lack of clarity around working hours was the next biggest concern, followed by lack of support from employers. For almost a third, the effect on their mental health was among the greatest disadvantages, while 27pc felt their physical health suffered. Other concerns included childcare, higher utility bills and interference with their personal lives.

"Having worked at a desk at the end of my bed with a laptop, as I don’t have space for a full-size screen, I don’t believe this is a long-term sustainable solution for many of my peers,” said one worker. "Working two feet from your bed for eight hours a day is bound to have an impact on health and stress,” said another.

Another gripe was difficulty covering the cost of working from home, with some saying they wanted clear guidelines on how to claim expenses on the Revenue website.

Senator Marie Sherlock said employees must provide an employer’s letter that they are working from home as well as copies of utility bills to claim up to 10pc of their bill.

This is unless their employer opts to pay them a Revenue-approved daily rate.

One worker said their mental health had been greatly affected. “The only place I have to escape is parks, and they were closed for a time,” they said.

Another said the effect on her physical health was a concern as well as a lack of a team of colleagues to “buzz off” professionally and for downtime.

“It can feel a bit lonely compared to a workplace,” she said “I'm 'Mam' when I close my laptop, and never really get to decompress or bounce ideas around about work”.

However, most workers believed there were big upsides too, including a less stressful commute. This was followed by the flexibility that came with new working arrangements.

Almost half felt an increase in productivity was among the main advantages, while 24pc said it was lower childcare costs. A total of 35pc listed improvements in mental health, but just 28pc counted better physical health among the main advantages.

