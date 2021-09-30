Working group on Croke Park concerts to be formed as Croke Park, Aiken Promotions meet residents

A meeting between residents living in the vicinity of Croke Park and senior officials from the stadium and Aiken Promotions has led to the formation of a working group on concerts for 2022.

A community meeting involving 120 residents and officials was held this evening in the new GAA Handball & Community Centre on Sackville Avenue to address concerns about proposed gigs for next year.

Two Ed Sheeran gigs on April 23 and 24 are slated for Croke Park while it is believed country music sensation Garth Brooks has been granted permission for three gigs in GAA headquarters across two weekends in September.

Croke Park has a license to host three concerts per year and residents’ associations have vowed to object to any extra dates. This evening’s meeting was seen as a bid to alleviate any concerns of residents about large-scale concerts being planned for next year.

Noeline Blackwell, independent chair of Croke Park community meetings, said there was “a frank discussion” involving all parties following a presentation on the proposed concerts for next year.

“Amongst the issues raised was the significant impact of concerts on the local community - including issues of access, sanitation, and antisocial behaviour. These were acknowledged by both managements as issues to be addressed,” Ms Blackwell said.

Pat Gates, of the Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents’ Association, previously told Independent.ie that, “Croke Park is incapable of managing the intensity of use outside of the stadium and the disruption that brings to the local community.

“You’re talking about public order, the ability to move in and out of the community, cleaning, parking, traffic congestion – all those issues that really do have an impact on the lives of the local community.

“The intensification of use is really our issue and adding on additional concerts without really any consultation, all without having a proper plan in place to address that disruption.”

Residents at the meeting this evening aired their concerns but also highlighted the “many positive aspects” to the proposed concerts, including the benefit to local business, local employment, and the “general energy” of the area, Ms Blackwell said.

“The meeting ended with a renewed commitment to build on the dialogue of the evening. A special working group in relation to the 2022 concerts in the stadium will be established to continue the direct engagement between Croke Park, Aiken Promotions, other stakeholders and the local community”.



