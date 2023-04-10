Workers will need higher pay rises if cost-of-living supports withdrawn, says Ictu boss Kevin Callinan

If the Government stops paying cost-of-living supports while inflation remains high, then unions will seek higher pay rises to make up the difference, Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) president Kevin Callinan said today.

“If these supports are withdrawn and if prices remain elevated - as they surely will - the shortfall will have to be made good in wage bargaining across the economy,” he said.

Mr Callinan said they had already made this point clear to the Government and employers.

The Government rolled out a series of interventions over the past year or so, including energy credits, free school buses and tax changes, to soften the burden of inflation on families.

Public services unions, covering about 370,000 workers, are preparing for talks on their next pay deal, which are expected to start in coming months.

Mr Callinan, set out the stall for their approach to talks on the successor agreement, in an address to the annual conference of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

The Ictu president, who is also general secretary of the Fórsa union and chair of the Ictu public service committee, said that cost-of-living must be the “main focus”.

The current public service pay agreement, Building Momentum, expires at the end of 2023. It was topped up with an extra 6.5pc, paid in instalments over 2002 and 2023, in the face of spiralling inflation.

He noted that the review of Building Momentum last year, triggered by rising living costs, didn't fully compensate for the rate of inflation, which averaged 8pc over 2022.

He said Ictu’s focus on cost-of-living in the next talks would include the need to “make good the shortfall in pay against inflation” during the remaining term of the current agreement.

This would be in addition to factoring in the effect of the cessation of Government cost-of-living measures and supports, he said.

They would also have to take account of cost-of-living projections over the period of any proposed agreement, he added

Mr Callinan said when public service workers were weighing up the terms of the Building Momentum extension, they were mindful of government statements of intent to introduce various measures, including budgetary tax changes.

He then made the point that if these supports were withdrawn and inflation remained high, the shortfall would have to be made good in wage bargaining across the economy.

Mr Callinan said the relatively recent advent of inflation had led the European Central Bank (ECB) to identify excessive company profits as a bigger driver of inflation than wage demand.

He added: “Many commentators are quick to try to dampen down wage demands with talk of a wage-price spiral. Working people can see through those arguments, particularly when they are exposed to obvious price-gouging.

“To be clear, there can be no sustainable case for wage moderation while inflation continues to be driven by excessive company profits, neither in the public or private sector,” he said.

Mr Callinan noted recent growth in public sector employment but said it was “merely a recovery of ground lost as a direct result of the 2008 financial crash”.

He said that public service capacity shrank during the austerity years, while a growing population continued to place a demand on services.

“The growth of public service employment is not keeping the required pace. It has increased by barely more than half the rate of population growth in the Republic,” he said.

Mr Callinan said that, at roughly 7pc, Ireland's public service employment, as a percentage of total population, looks “completely out of step with most of our EU partners.”

An appropriate comparison in this context was with Denmark, where public service employment is closer to 13pc, while in Croatia the figure is 8.5pc, he said

He said poorly resourced public services and inadequate infrastructure was holding back the potential of the Irish economy, in addition to causing real hardship for many who can't access housing, essential healthcare or affordable childcare.

The Ictu president also commented on the recent upsurge in anti-immigrant commentary and said “effective social dialogue can counter that kind of populism.”

“It can help to replace short-term thinking with long-term planning, designed to meet the multiple challenges of our times and allowing the country to move forward more united, provided that the social dialogue is based on adequate levels of social protection, collective bargaining as the norm, and quality public services,” he said.