A phased return to the office for people working from home is not likely to commence until September, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking at a press conference following tonight’s Covid-19 announcement, Mr Varadkar said September is the timeline he would give to employers for a phased return, but it could be before then.

“The advice on working from home remains the same, people should work from home if at all possible and only go into their workplace if absolutely necessary,” the Employment Minister said.

"And even in those scenarios to try and make arrangements that there’s only one person in the workplace where that arises.

Read More

“Realistically, I think it’s unlikely that we will see a return to the office until September when we have a critical mass of people fully vaccinated.

"It might happen before then but if I was saying to employers to have in mind a time that we will begin a phased return to the office it’s more than likely to be September.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivered a hopeful address to the nation this evening after Cabinet agreed a significant easing of restrictions.

He said that “hope is returning" as he confirmed significant easing of restrictions to the economy and society.

The Taoiseach announced that from May 10 people will be permitted to travel anywhere in the country. This is the first time unrestricted domestic travel will be allowed since the Christmas period last year.

From this date barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons may reopen. However, only appointments made by booking will be allowed for these businesses in an attempt to avoid queues and crowds.

Click and collect services for non-essential retail will resume from May 10 with a full reopening of all non-essential retailers then expected on May 17.

From May 10 people will be permitted to meet outdoors including in private gardens.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than three households present.

Fully vaccinated people can also meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than three households are present.

Religious services will be allowed 50 people attend from this date while attractions such as museums and galleries will reopen.

Construction and adult outdoor training will also recommence from May 10.

From June 2 hotels and B&B’s will be allowed open their doors while pubs and restaurants will be permitted to serve customers outdoors, starting on June 7.

There will be no distinction between pubs that serve food and those that don’t.

There is no firm date as to when indoor dining for restaurants and pubs will resume but it is expected to be later in July.